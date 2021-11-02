Apple Says Fourth-Generation iPad Released in 2012 is Now Obsolete
Apple classified the fourth-generation iPad as an obsolete product as of November 1, meaning the device is no longer eligible for hardware service worldwide, according to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors. The fourth-generation iPad has yet to be added to Apple's public-facing vintage and obsolete products list, but it should be soon.
Released in November 2012 alongside the original iPad mini, the fourth-generation iPad did away with Apple's classic 30-pin connector and adopted the Lightning connector that had debuted in the iPhone 5 just weeks earlier. The fourth-generation iPad also gained Apple's A6X chip for up to twice the CPU performance and up to twice the graphics performance of the A5X chip in the third-generation iPad that had launched in March 2012.
Apple also classified the Late 2012 model Mac mini as an obsolete product as of November 1, according to the memo.
What gets me is that I can remember being in my first year of uni, and my lecturer was showing off his brand-new iPad Mini 1 and we all cooed over it... how was that 9 years ago?!