iPhone 6 Plus Added to Apple's 'Vintage Product' List

Apple today updated its list of vintage and obsolete products to add the iPhone 6 Plus, as it has been more than five years since the device was last offered for sale.



The ‌iPhone‌ 6 Plus was first released in September 2014 alongside the ‌iPhone‌ 6, and it was discontinued in September 2016 following the launch of the ‌iPhone‌ 7 and ‌iPhone‌ 7 Plus. The ‌iPhone‌ 6 Plus' sister phone, the ‌iPhone‌ 6, is not on the vintage list at this time as it was available for sale for a longer period of time.

Apple relaunched the ‌iPhone‌ 6 in 2017 as a midrange ‌iPhone‌, and it was available for purchase until September 2018, so for that reason, it will be another two years or so before it is designated as a vintage product.

The ‌iPhone‌ 6 and 6 Plus were notable for being the first devices to offer support for Apple Pay and for marking the first year that Apple offered the ‌iPhone‌ in multiple size options. Apple has continued on with the multi-size release strategy since the ‌iPhone‌ 6 and 6 Plus launch.

The vintage products list features devices that Apple stopped distributing for sale more than five years ago and less than seven years ago. Apple provides service and parts for vintage devices for up to 7 years, or as required by law, but repairs are subject to parts availability.

Apple stopped supporting the ‌iPhone‌ 6 and 6 Plus with software updates back in 2019 with the launch of iOS 13.