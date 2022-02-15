iPhone 6 Plus Added to Apple's 'Vintage Product' List
Apple today updated its list of vintage and obsolete products to add the iPhone 6 Plus, as it has been more than five years since the device was last offered for sale.
The iPhone 6 Plus was first released in September 2014 alongside the iPhone 6, and it was discontinued in September 2016 following the launch of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. The iPhone 6 Plus' sister phone, the iPhone 6, is not on the vintage list at this time as it was available for sale for a longer period of time.
Apple relaunched the iPhone 6 in 2017 as a midrange iPhone, and it was available for purchase until September 2018, so for that reason, it will be another two years or so before it is designated as a vintage product.
The iPhone 6 and 6 Plus were notable for being the first devices to offer support for Apple Pay and for marking the first year that Apple offered the iPhone in multiple size options. Apple has continued on with the multi-size release strategy since the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus launch.
The vintage products list features devices that Apple stopped distributing for sale more than five years ago and less than seven years ago. Apple provides service and parts for vintage devices for up to 7 years, or as required by law, but repairs are subject to parts availability.
Apple stopped supporting the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus with software updates back in 2019 with the launch of iOS 13.
Popular Stories
Samsung's new Galaxy S22 models are some of the fastest Android smartphones ever, but Apple still has the world's fastest mobile processor by a considerable margin.
In a Geekbench 5 benchmark test conducted by PCMag, the Galaxy S22 Ultra with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor achieved a multi-core score of 3,433, compared to 4,647 for the iPhone 13 Pro Max with Apple's A15 Bionic chip. ...
The Mac mini is set to get a significant overhaul this year, introducing the first major redesign to the popular desktop computer in almost 12 years. To form the new design, Apple appears to be looking to the first-generation Apple TV and the 24-inch iMac.
Apple has been believed to be working on a new Mac mini for some time. Apple updated the entry-level Mac mini with the M1 chip in...
Monday February 14, 2022 1:20 am PST by Sami Fathi
Apple has filed three new unreleased Mac computers in the Eurasian Economic Database ahead of when the company is expected to hold a rumored Spring event on or around March 8, as first spotted by Consomac. The three new Macs, listed with model numbers A2615, A2686, and A2681, are all listed as running macOS Monterey, but no other details including the specific model of the computers are...
Apple hasn't come out with a new product category since the 2018 launch of the HomePod, and there hasn't been a new wearable since the 2015 debut of the Apple Watch. That's set to change in the not too distant future, as Apple's AR/VR headset is nearing completion and will likely see a launch in 2023.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Rumors about the first head worn ...
Memojis and SharePlay could be central to the FaceTime experience on Apple's long-rumored mixed-reality headset, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
Gurman, who often reveals accurate insights into Apple's plans, has previously said that Apple's mixed-reality headset will focus on gaming, media consumption, and communication. The headset itself is rumored to run "rOS" or "realityOS,"...
Xiaomi intends to step up its challenge to Apple, the company's founder announced this week (via South China Morning Post).
Xiaomi founder and chief executive Lei Jun said on Chinese social media platform Weibo that the company will specifically focus on the high-end segment of the global smartphone market in an effort to directly rival Apple, attempting to fill the void left by Huawei....