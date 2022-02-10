Apple Releases macOS Monterey 12.2.1 With Bluetooth Battery Drain Bug Fix

by

Apple today released macOS Monterey 12.2.1, a minor bug fix update that comes two weeks after the launch of macOS Monterey 12.2.

macOS Monterey on MBP Feature
The ‌‌‌‌‌macOS Monterey‌‌ 12.2.1‌‌ update can be downloaded on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Preferences.

According to Apple's release notes, ‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.2.1 addresses a bug that was causing Bluetooth devices connected to Macs to drain an excessive amount of battery.

Following the release of the ‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.2 update in late January, MacRumors began seeing numerous complaints from users who were experiencing excessive battery drain during sleep mode, and the culprit appeared to be Bluetooth accessories that were frequently waking up the Macs they were connected to.

Some affected users saw their Mac's battery life drop from 100% to 0% while in sleep mode overnight after installing the macOS 12.2 update, with both Intel-based Macs and Apple silicon-based Macs affected. The problem stopped when Bluetooth was disabled or when Bluetooth accessories were disconnected from the Mac, which was not an ideal solution for users.

Apple addressed the problem in ‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.3 beta 2 yesterday, but now Mac owners will not need to wait for the ‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.3 launch to fix their Bluetooth battery drainage issues.

‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.2.1 also fixes a WebKit bug that could allow maliciously crafted web content to lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple says that it is aware of a report that the issue may have been actively exploited, so Mac users should update to the new software as soon as possible.

Top Rated Comments

Martyimac Avatar
Martyimac
34 minutes ago at 10:27 am
As usual, not showing up yet.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
adamw Avatar
adamw
35 minutes ago at 10:26 am
Glad to see Apple responding to this Bluetooth battery drain bug with this fix.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mikethebigo Avatar
mikethebigo
25 minutes ago at 10:35 am

As usual, not showing up yet.
Yep I've got the watchOS and iOS OTAs running but nothing yet on the Mac.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
chrfr Avatar
chrfr
14 minutes ago at 10:47 am

Does that mean there will be a Big Sur 11.6.4? Would be nice if MR acknowledge and report on both Monterey and Big Sur.
There was already an 11.6.4 in beta. Since the security update is in Webkit I'd expect to see a standalone Safari update for Big Sur and Catalina.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mi7chy Avatar
mi7chy
18 minutes ago at 10:43 am

macOS is the worst, it's the new Windows 98
98 was actually decent. I'd say more like NT which BSoD from just breathing on it like people getting PSoD (Pink) on M1 MacOS.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

