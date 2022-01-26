Apple Releases macOS Monterey 12.2 With Safari Vulnerability Fix

by

Apple today released macOS Monterey 12.2, the second major update to the ‌macOS Monterey‌ update that launched in October. ‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.2 comes over a month after the release of the 12.1 update, which brought SharePlay support.

macOS Monterey on MBP Feature
The ‌‌‌‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.2‌‌ update can be downloaded on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Preferences. Apple has also released a macOS Big Sur 11.6.3 update for those still running macOS Big Sur and macOS Catalina Security Update 2022-001 for those on Catalina.

‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.2 is a bug fix update, and Apple's release notes have no information other than generic bug fix information. We don't yet have a full list of security updates, but we do know that ‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.2 addresses a Safari bug that could cause your recent browsing history and details about your identity to be leaked to malicious entities.

A full list of security fixes that are in the update will be available from Apple's security update support document.

Permanent Sigh Avatar
Permanent Sigh
1 hour ago at 10:26 am
Should come with the AppKit version of Apple Music
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bsbeamer Avatar
bsbeamer
1 hour ago at 10:28 am
Not showing on several machines, yet. iOS and iPadOS updates are showing.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
uczcret Avatar
uczcret
1 hour ago at 10:23 am
Is it the same build as the RC?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
americanguy Avatar
americanguy
1 hour ago at 10:27 am
Dont see it yet on 16inch M1 MacBook Pro running 12.1
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tywebb13 Avatar
tywebb13
1 hour ago at 10:29 am

Is it the same build as the RC?
Nope. It is 21D49 whereas the RC was 21D48.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
44 minutes ago at 10:47 am

I thought 12.2 was bringing a fully native music app? My most anticipated software release ever, solely to fix the Apple Music bug that causes the screen to jump around your playlist every time you edit, rate or delete a song.
It is there
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
