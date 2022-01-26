Apple Releases macOS Monterey 12.2 With Safari Vulnerability Fix

Apple today released macOS Monterey 12.2, the second major update to the ‌macOS Monterey‌ update that launched in October. ‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.2 comes over a month after the release of the 12.1 update, which brought SharePlay support.



The ‌‌‌‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.2‌‌ update can be downloaded on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Preferences. Apple has also released a macOS Big Sur 11.6.3 update for those still running macOS Big Sur and macOS Catalina Security Update 2022-001 for those on Catalina.

‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.2 is a bug fix update, and Apple's release notes have no information other than generic bug fix information. We don't yet have a full list of security updates, but we do know that ‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.2 addresses a Safari bug that could cause your recent browsing history and details about your identity to be leaked to malicious entities.

A full list of security fixes that are in the update will be available from Apple's security update support document.