Some macOS 12.2 Users Experiencing Bluetooth-Related Battery Drain Issue During Sleep Mode
Apple released macOS Monterey 12.2 earlier this week, and some Mac users who have installed the software update are experiencing excessive battery drain during sleep mode, seemingly due to Bluetooth accessories frequently waking the computers.
The issue has been reported by users across the MacRumors Forums, Reddit, and Twitter over the last several days, but it is unclear how widespread it is.
Affected users say their Mac's battery life drops from 100% to 0% while in sleep mode overnight since updating to macOS 12.2. A few users tried to identify a cause in Terminal and found that Bluetooth accessories are frequently causing a "DarkWake from Deep Idle" that results in the Mac repeatedly waking from sleep, which drains the battery. The issue appears to be affecting both Intel-based Macs and M1-based Macs.
Users report that the issue ceases when Bluetooth is disabled or when all Bluetooth accessories are disconnected from the Mac, but this is not an ideal solution.
Apple seeded the first beta of macOS 12.3 earlier this week, but it is not immediately clear if that version fixes the issue. We have reached out to Apple for comment on the matter and will provide an update if we hear back.
Popular Stories
Apple today seeded the first betas of iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4 to developers for testing purposes, adding a slew of new features to the latest iOS operating systems. iOS 15.4 is the biggest update that we've had to iOS 15 to date, and it brings Universal Control, Face ID with a mask, new emojis, and tons more.
Face ID With a Mask
With iOS 15.4, there is now an option to unlock your iPhone...
With the iOS 15.4 update that was introduced today, Apple has added support for Emoji 14, introducing a selection of new emoji like melting face, biting lip, heart hands, and more. There are 37 new emoji and 75 skin tone additions in Emoji 14, resulting in a total of 112 characters.
New faces include melting face, saluting face, face with open eyes and hand over mouth, face with peeking eye, ...
In today's iOS 15.4 beta that's available to developers, Apple added a useful new feature that changes the way Face ID works. There's now a Face ID with a Mask option that allows the iPhone to be unlocked when you're wearing a mask, but you need to have an iPhone 12 or newer.
Right now, an iPhone can be unlocked with a mask if you have an Apple Watch for authentication to add an extra layer...
Apple this week seeded the first beta of tvOS 15.4 to developers for testing, and there are some new features for the Apple TV.
First, the beta release notes indicate that tvOS 15.4 introduces support for captive Wi-Fi networks, allowing you to use your iPhone or iPad to connect your Apple TV to networks that require additional sign-in steps, like at hotels or dorms.
As noted by ScreenTime...
The iOS 15.4 beta that was introduced today added a new feature designed to allow Face ID to be used with a mask and without an Apple Watch for authentication. Apple says that the feature can "recognize the unique features around the eye" for authentication purposes. If you opt to use this feature during setup, you will need to rescan your face for Face ID. From there, Face ID will be able...
After the launch of the iPhone 13 Pro models with 120Hz ProMotion, it became clear that most third-party app animations were limited to 60Hz and were unable to take advantage of the 120Hz maximum refresh rate of the new devices. At the time, Apple said there was a Core Animation bug that would be fixed in a later update.
Apple appears to be addressing the Core Animation issue in the iOS 15.4 ...
Apple today released new developer betas of iPadOS 15.4 and macOS Monterey 12.3, and the updated software adds the long awaited and highly anticipated Universal Control feature. We tested out Universal Control, and even in an early beta form, Universal Control is an easy to use and convenient multi-device control option. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. To use...