Some macOS 12.2 Users Experiencing Bluetooth-Related Battery Drain Issue During Sleep Mode

Apple released macOS Monterey 12.2 earlier this week, and some Mac users who have installed the software update are experiencing excessive battery drain during sleep mode, seemingly due to Bluetooth accessories frequently waking the computers.



The issue has been reported by users across the MacRumors Forums, Reddit, and Twitter over the last several days, but it is unclear how widespread it is.

Affected users say their Mac's battery life drops from 100% to 0% while in sleep mode overnight since updating to macOS 12.2. A few users tried to identify a cause in Terminal and found that Bluetooth accessories are frequently causing a "DarkWake from Deep Idle" that results in the Mac repeatedly waking from sleep, which drains the battery. The issue appears to be affecting both Intel-based Macs and M1-based Macs.

Whoa macOS 12.2 21D49 (the current version) is behaving like Windows! Battery went from full to 0% while on sleep mode overnight. Any fix, @AppleSupport? pic.twitter.com/w1kdJXyU7r — fishjourner (@fishjourner) January 29, 2022

@ Apple tweeps: macOS 12.2 breaks something related with bluetooth + sleep/wake. Looking at `pmset -g log`, it seems like it spent all night waking up every few seconds for bluetooth and drained all the battery. [FB9862509] https://t.co/5IF81PVw3P pic.twitter.com/qczeDKD5oX — João Pavão (@jpavao) January 28, 2022

Users report that the issue ceases when Bluetooth is disabled or when all Bluetooth accessories are disconnected from the Mac, but this is not an ideal solution.

Apple seeded the first beta of macOS 12.3 earlier this week, but it is not immediately clear if that version fixes the issue. We have reached out to Apple for comment on the matter and will provide an update if we hear back.