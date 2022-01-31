Apple Stops Providing EarPods With iPhones Sold in France

by

Apple has confirmed it no longer provides customers with complimentary EarPods in the box with every iPhone sold in France, citing the environmental benefits of having a thinner ‌iPhone‌ box thanks to the lack of a charger and earphones.

In an update on Apple's French website, the company no longer states that EarPods will be included in the box for any of its iPhones. Apple now lists only the ‌iPhone‌ itself and a USB-C to Lightning cable.

Earlier in the month, notices posted by French carriers indicated that starting January 24, Apple would no longer include EarPods in the box with iPhones sold in France. Under previous French law, Apple was lawfully obligated to include EarPods in the box based on the precautionary principle, because the risks of exposing developing brains to electromagnetic waves are not clearly known.

Newly passed law in the country no longer requires that smartphones makers such as Apple and Samsung include headphones in the box. Instead, they must ensure compatible headphones are available separately as an optional accessory.

Apple removed EarPods and the power adapter from all ‌iPhone‌ boxes starting with the iPhone 12 in 2020. Apple's decision has been controversial in several countries, with the tech giant facing a fine of $2 million in Brazil.

Deliro
9 minutes ago at 11:36 am
Cut to an overly produced clip of some environmental czar/VP standing near some solar panels on top of the empty Apple Offices saying how great this is.

While I get and don’t necessarily disagree. It does sting when items are removed with no reduction of price.
indychris
6 minutes ago at 11:39 am
That's some serious thinking inside the box! Just make your carbon offset check payable directly to Tim Cook!
jz0309
3 minutes ago at 11:42 am
Was anyone expecting anything different???
TheYayAreaLiving ?
3 minutes ago at 11:43 am
An easy win for Apple. Adding easy/more ? to that 3-trillion dollar market cap. One more thing… Gone from the iPhone for the people in France.

Does anyone remember this? ??

https://www.macrumors.com/2008/07/08/iphone-3g-unboxing-photos/
nvmls
3 minutes ago at 11:43 am
So there's France bending over, oh well.
