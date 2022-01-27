Apple Now Has More Than 1.8 Billion Active Devices Worldwide
Apple now has over 1.8 billion active devices worldwide, a new record, Apple CEO Tim Cook said during today's earnings call covering the first fiscal quarter of 2022.
Apple's active install base includes iPhone, iPod touch, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Watch, and it has grown from 1.5 active billion devices in January 2020 and 1.65 active billion devices in January 2021.
Cook did not break out numbers for individual devices, but last year said that Apple had more than billion active iPhones worldwide.
