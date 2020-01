In today's earnings release where Apple reported record numbers due to the strength of iPhone sales, wearables, and services, Apple said that it now has 1.5 billion active devices.Apple CEO Tim Cook said that the milestone was hit over the holiday period, and serves as a "powerful testament to the satisfaction, engagement and loyalty of our customers -- and a great driver of our growth across the board."Apple's active installed base include ‌iPhone‌, iPod touch iPad , Mac, Apple TV , and Apple Watch models in use around the world.The active install base has grown from 1.4 billion, a number that Apple reported in January 2019