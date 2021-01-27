Apple Now Has 1.65 Billion Active Devices Worldwide

Alongside today's earnings release that saw Apple share record numbers thanks to strong iPhone, iPad, Mac, and services sales, Apple CEO Tim Cook told Reuters that Apple now has an active installed base of 1.65 billion devices, up from 1.5 billion devices in the year-ago quarter.



Apple has also hit an ‌iPhone‌ milestone, reaching more than 1 billion active iPhones, up from 900 million in 2019.

Apple's total active installed base includes ‌‌iPhone‌‌, iPod touch, ‌iPad‌, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Watch models in use around the world.