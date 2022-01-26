Apple Launches Black Unity Braided Solo Loop With 'Unity Lights' Watch Face

by

Apple today announced the Black Unity Braided Solo Loop for the Apple Watch, as well as a new downloadable watch face, to celebrate Black History Month.

Apple Watch Red Yellow Green Feature 1
Following the launch of the limited edition Black Unity Apple Watch Series 6 and Sport Band in 2021, Apple today launched the Black Unity Braided Solo Loop as part of its celebrations for Black History Month this year.

Apple is launching a special edition Apple Watch Black Unity Braided Solo Loop and matching Unity Lights watch face inspired by Afrofuturism, a philosophy that explores the Black experience through a narrative of science, technology, and self-empowerment. As part of this launch, Apple is supporting organizations focused on advancing inclusion in science and technology for communities of color through its Racial Equity and Justice Initiative.

Designed by members and allies of the Black creative community at Apple to celebrate Black history and culture, the Apple Watch Black Unity Braided Solo Loop and matching Unity Lights watch face honors generations of Black people across the African diaspora. This design symbolizes a communal belief in the necessity for a more equitable world. The vibrant red and green colors of the Pan-African flag appear like speckled light across the black band.

apple watch black unity braided solo loop
To accompany the Black Unity Braided Solo Loop, Apple today released the special edition "Unity Lights" watch face. Like many of Apple's other watch faces, Unity Lights comes in full screen and circular dial versions, and includes a black and white option, tick marks, up to four complications, and a monogram.

The band is complemented by the Unity Lights watch face, which is designed using 2D ray tracing, a technology never before implemented for a watch face. Each pixel on the screen simulates the light and shadow falling across it and the movement of the clock hands simultaneously reveal and hide the light, changing dynamically throughout the day.

The Black Unity Braided Loop is available to order today for $99, and it will be available in select retail store locations starting Tuesday, February 1. The Unity Lights watch face is available to all Apple Watch users with a Series 4 or newer in the Apple Watch app. Apple is also making a range of Afrofuturism-inspired wallpapers for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac available on its website.

The Black Unity Braided Solo Loop and Unity Lights face celebrate Black History Month alongside a number of other events across Apple's services and platforms, including a campaign on Apple Music and ‌Apple Music‌ TV, workouts in Apple Fitness+ and Time to Walk, Apple Podcasts, the App Store, Apple Books, Apple Maps, the Apple TV app, Apple News, and the company's latest Shot on ‌iPhone‌ campaign titled "Our Stories."

