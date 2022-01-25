Beats Studio Buds Gain Battery Pop-Up, Instant iCloud Pairing and More With New Firmware

Apple today released a firmware update for the Beats Studio Buds, and MacRumors has since learned about several new features that were added to Apple's $150 Noise Cancelling earbuds, including instant pairing, easier access to battery status, and more control over volume.



After installing the new firmware, Beats Studio Buds owners have access to instant pairing with all of the Apple devices tied to a user's iCloud account. On Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and TV, pairing can now be done with a single tap.

When connecting the Beats Studio Buds to an ‌iPhone‌, there's now a battery pop-up that displays the current battery life of both the earbuds and the case right on the Home screen, similar to how AirPods function.

Apple has also added a new volume customization option for the "b" button on the Studio Buds. It can be configured to control volume up/down using either the iOS Bluetooth menu or the Beats app for Android devices.

In addition to these changes, Apple this week introduced product personalization for the Beats Fit Pro and the Powerbeats Pro. When ordering these devices from the Apple website, there is now an option to add an engraving on the charging case.