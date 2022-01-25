Apple Updates Beats Studio Buds Firmware

Apple today released a new 10M359 firmware update for the Beats Studio Buds that came out back in June. Prior to today's firmware update, the Beats Studio Buds had 9M6599 software installed. Note that this is Apple's internal numbering, and the firmware version seen in the Settings app can be different and will likely show up as 1B56 after updating.



There's no standard way to upgrade the ‌Beats‌‌ software, but firmware is generally installed over-the-air while the earbuds are connected to an iOS device. Putting the Beats Studio Buds‌‌‌‌‌ in the case, connecting them to a power source, and then pairing them‌‌‌‌‌ to an iPhone or an iPad should force the update after a short period of time.

Beats Studio Buds were the first Beats-branded earbuds to compete with the AirPods with a wire-free design and no earhook. Beats Studio Buds are similar in design to the AirPods Pro and feature Active Noise Cancellation, but the earbuds have a stemless design that we could see in future Apple products.

If we find notable changes after the firmware updates are installed, we'll share details, but the software likely includes performance improvements and bug fixes.