Apple Highlights iPhone 13 Battery Life and Durability in New Ads

Apple today shared a pair of iPhone 13 ads highlighting key features like battery life and the durable Ceramic Shield front display. In the first spot, titled "Doin' Laps," a child sets his ‌iPhone 13‌ up on his bike and then cruises around the neighborhood capturing a long video.

At the end of his journey, which lasts for five hours, the iPhone is still recording and has not run out of battery. "What will you do with even looooooonger battery life? Relax, it's ‌iPhone‌," reads the video description for the ad.

In the second spot, titled "Run Baby Run," a toddler plays with an ‌iPhone 13‌, running around with it, dropping it on the floor, banging it on various items, and dropping it in the sink. The ‌iPhone‌ survives intact, and the video ends with the tagline "Toddler resistant. Relax, it's ‌iPhone‌."