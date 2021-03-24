Apple Shares 'Fumble' Shot on iPhone Ad Highlighting iPhone 12 Ceramic Shield

Apple today shared a new ad that focuses on the iPhone 12's durability, specifically highlighting the Ceramic Shield display, which is meant to be tougher than standard smartphone glass.

play

In the ad, a woman's ‌iPhone 12‌ slips out of her hand and she fumbles with it for several seconds before it flies out of her grip and lands on the ground, coming away unscathed.

"‌iPhone 12‌ with Ceramic Shield. Tougher than any smartphone glass. Relax, it's the iPhone," reads the video's caption.

All of the ‌iPhone 12‌ models feature Ceramic Shield OLED displays, which Apple says offers four times better drop protection than was available with prior ‌iPhone‌ models.

The Ceramic Shield material, which comes from Corning, is made by infusing nano-ceramic crystals into glass to improve durability. Though the Ceramic Shield seems to be better able to withstand drops than prior ‌iPhone‌ display technology, it is still prone to scratching.