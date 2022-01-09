Apple Supplier BOE 'Likely' Aiming to Provide OLED Displays for Future iPads
Apple supplier BOE recently converted one of its factories in China in order to manufacture larger OLED displays for devices beyond smartphones, including tablets and computers, according to Korean website The Elec.
The report claims that BOE is likely aiming to supply OLED displays for future iPads, after becoming a supplier of iPhone 13 displays last year. The repurposed factory will be able to manufacture up to 15-inch displays, but it remains to be seen if Apple ever releases a 15-inch iPad. In June 2021, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple had explored the idea of iPads with larger displays, but he said a release if any would be years away.
The factory will have the ability to manufacture OLED displays with two layers of red, green, and blue emission layers, the report added, which could lead to future iPads having significantly brighter displays. However, it remains to be seen whether BOE would succeed in commercializing these panels due to the complexity of the technology.
Apple currently sources OLED displays for iPhones from Samsung and LG, but it frequently attempts to diversify its supply chain to reduce the risk of relying on a single supplier and to secure competitive pricing.
