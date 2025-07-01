Threads Gets Direct Messages

Meta-owned social network Threads was today updated with support for direct messages, a feature that Meta has been testing during June. This is the first time the two-year-old social network has offered a direct messaging option.



Direct messages on Threads are limited to a person's Threads followers or mutual followers from Instagram users who are 18 and older. Meta says that as it expands messaging features, it plans to prioritize safety and positive interactions.

Additional messaging features will be coming in the future, including support for message controls, group messaging, and inbox filters.

Along with direct messaging, Threads is also getting a a highlighter feature that's meant to elevate and emphasize "unique perspectives that lead to thoughtful conversations." Highlighter will show up in content discovery, and will eventually mark trending topics.