iPhone SE 3 Reportedly Entering Trial Production Phase With Launch Set for Early 2022

Trial production of the third-generation iPhone SE is set to get underway in the near future as Apple's suppliers and supply chain increase preparation for mass production of the new handset ahead of a launch reportedly set for early next year.



MyDriver reports today that trial production, a stage in the supply chain ahead of when the device is mass-produced, is set to start soon, according to sources in the upstream supply chain, hinting that the launch of the new iPhone is approaching. The new ‌iPhone SE‌ is reportedly on track to be released in the first quarter of 2022, towards the end of March.

The new third-generation ‌iPhone SE‌ is expected to continue with the same design featuring a physical Home button that includes Touch ID. The screen size is set to remain unchanged at 4.7-inches but will feature a faster A15 chip and improved camera capabilities.

The ‌iPhone SE‌ is a popular choice for customers looking for a smaller and more compact ‌iPhone‌. Ahead of when Apple is expected to abandon the 5.4-inch "‌iPhone‌ mini" in the 2022 ‌iPhone‌ series, the ‌iPhone SE‌ will likely play an increasingly more critical role in the ‌iPhone‌ lineup. The current ‌iPhone SE‌ starts at $399 and Apple's expected to keep the same price for the upcoming model.