Apple Increasing App Store Prices in Turkey Amid Continued Economic Instability

Apple today informed developers that it is raising the prices of apps and in-app purchases in Turkey due to changes in foreign exchange rates. The pricing changes will go into effect in the next few days.

When taxes or foreign exchange rates change, we sometimes need to update prices on the App Store in certain regions and/or adjust your proceeds. In the next few days, prices of apps and in-app purchases (excluding auto-renewable subscriptions) on the App Store will increase in Turkey. Your proceeds will be adjusted accordingly and will be calculated based on the tax-exclusive price. Once these changes go into effect, the Pricing and Availability section of My Apps will be updated. You can change the price of your apps and in-app purchases (including auto-renewable subscriptions) at any time in App Store Connect. If you offer subscriptions, you can choose to preserve prices for existing subscribers.

Tier 1 apps in the country will now be priced starting at 16.99 lira, up from the 10.99 price that was set in October when Apple first raised its App Store pricing in Turkey. 16.99 is equivalent to approximately $1.24 at the current time.

Apple in late November temporarily halted sales of devices in Turkey with the deepening of the country's economic crisis. Apple's online store in the country stopped allowing customers to make purchases, as did some retail locations.

Apple resumed sales in Turkey a few days after the pause, introducing significant price increases. An iPhone 13, for example, is priced at 14.999 TL, up from the original 11.999 TL price before the hike.

The value of the Turkish lira has seen a significant drop over the course of the last few weeks, continuing a trend that began last year. A Turkish lira is now equivalent to approximately 0.073 U.S. dollars.