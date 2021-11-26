Apple Resumes Product Sales in Turkey With Significant Price Hikes

Apple has resumed the sales of its products in Turkey just days after shuttering its sales operation following the Turkish lira collapsing against the U.S. dollar and rising economic concerns. With the resumption of product sales, Apple has also significantly increased the price of all of its products in the country as a result of inflation.
Over the past week, the Turkish lira has collapsed in value against the U.S. dollar, causing Apple to suspend product sales in the country. Now, Apple has reopened sales operations in Turkey for its online store, and presumably, in retail stores. This week, customers were also reportedly being turned down at Apple Stores in the country's largest city, Istanbul.
iPhone 13 mini now starts at 13.999 TL, up from 10.999 TL
iPhone 13 now starts at 14.999 TL, up from 11.999 TL
iPhone 13 Pro now starts at 19.999 TL, up from 14.999 TL
iPhone 13 Pro Max now starts at 22.999 TL, up from 17.999 TL
Apple Watch Series 7 now starts at 5.399 TL, up from 4.399 TL
Apple Watch SE now starts at 3.799 TL, up from 3.099 TL
Apple Watch Series 3 now starts at 2.699 TL, up from 2.199 TL
13-inch MacBook Pro now starts at 17.499 TL, up from 14.999 TL
13-inch MacBook Air now starts at 13.499 TL, up from 10.999 TL
14-inch MacBook Pro now starts at 28.999 TL, up from 23.499 TL
16-inch MacBook Pro now starts at 35.499 TL, up from 28.999 TL
24-inch iMac now starts at 17.999 TL, up from 14.999 TL
27-inch iMac now starts at 23.999 TL, up from 19.979 TL
Mac Pro now starts at 79.999 TL, up from 67.449 TL
Mac mini now starts at 9.499 TL, up from 7.899 TL
AirPods Pro now starts at 3.599 TL, up from 2.899 TL
Third-generation AirPods now starts at 2.499 TL, up from 1.999 TL
AirPods Max now starts at 7.099 TL, up from 5.699 TL
iPad Pro now starts at 10.799 TL, up from 8.599 TL
iPad Air now starts at 7.999 TL, up from 6.399 TL
iPad now starts at 4.799 TL, up from 3.899 TL
iPad mini now starts at 7.199 TL, up from 5.799 TL
For updated information on new pricing, be sure to checkout Apple's Turkish store front.
Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.
Today you can shop all-time low prices on the 13-inch MacBook Pro, which launched with the M1 chip in late 2020. Both sale prices listed below will be reflected at the checkout screen after you add each notebook to your cart, thanks to an automatic coupon.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small...
Apple today announced completely redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models that in the case of the 16-inch model is unsurprisingly thicker and heavier than the previous generation.
Apple announced a new 14-inch model that replaced the high-end Intel 13-inch MacBook Pros. Given the larger screen, it's not fair to compare the two models. What is fair game, however, is to take a look at ...
B&H Photo this week has kicked off a new "Holiday Head Start" sale ahead of Black Friday, including notable discounts across Apple products like the new MacBook Pro, Apple TV 4K, HomePod mini, and iPad Pro. You can also save on a variety of computer storage products and other accessories, so be sure to view the full list on B&H Photo's website.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some ...
Apple today announced new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M1 Pro and M1 Max Apple silicon chips, and the new machines come with higher than expected price tags. The 14-inch model starts at $1,999, while the 16-inch model starts at $2,499. There are upgrades available for the chip, SSD, and memory upgrades depending on the model.
A fully maxed 16-inch MacBook Pro tops out at...
Saturday October 23, 2021 3:46 pm PDT by Sami Fathi
Ahead of an official launch later this week, new images sent to MacRumors show the new 14-inch MacBook Pro on display at an Apple Authorized Reseller, offering us an even closer look at Apple's entirely revamped MacBook Pro.
The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros were by far two of the most highly anticipated and talked about Apple product releases of the entire year. Now that Apple has...
Apple's annual four-day Black Friday through Cyber Monday shopping event has begun in Australia and New Zealand, with customers able to receive a free Apple gift card with the purchase of select products through November 29.
The promotion is available on Apple's online store, in the Apple Store app, and at Apple Store locations in Australia. As usual, refurbished products are not eligible...
Apple has nixed all of the Intel MacBook Pro models from its MacBook Pro lineup, with the prior-generation Intel i7 and i9 machines now discontinued.
All of Apple's MacBook Pro models now feature M-series chips as the company continues to phase out Intel chips. That means Apple's entire portable notebook lineup (the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro) is Intel-free and running Apple-designed chips.
...
Amazon has introduced its first ever discount on the all-new 14-inch MacBook Pro. You can get the 8-Core M1 Pro 512GB model for $1,949.99, down from $1,999.00. This $50 sale is the first time we're tracking a deal on the 14-inch MacBook Pro on Amazon, and the second overall deal following offers from Expercom.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make...
Apple unveiled new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models earlier this week, and the first real-world photos of the notebooks have surfaced.
YouTube creator Luke Miani tweeted the above photo of the 14-inch MacBook Pro next to the previous-generation 13-inch MacBook Pro, providing a real-world look at the notch at the top of the display, all-black keyboard design, and more. As noted by...
Monday November 22, 2021 3:43 am PST by Sami Fathi
Apple will be offering customers up to a $200 Apple Store gift card alongside purchases of eligible products as part of its annual four-day shopping event that begins on Black Friday, November 26, until Cyber Monday on November 29.
The promotion will be valid for all customers who purchase eligible products either at an Apple Store, by phone at 1-800-MY-APPLE, or online. See the eligible...
Top Rated Comments