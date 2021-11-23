iPhone 13 Holding Value Much Better Than Any Other iPhone After Launch

by

Two months after its launch, the iPhone 13 lineup is seeing unprecedented low levels of depreciation, according to research by SellCell.

iphone 13 and iphone 13 pro max
SellCell's research, based on data from 45 buyback vendors, shows that the ‌iPhone 13‌ has the best value retention of any iPhone in the first two months after its launch. Overall, the ‌iPhone 13‌ models have only depreciated by 25.5 percent on average. By comparison, the iPhone 11 lineup lost 44.6 percent of its value and the iPhone 12 lineup lost 41 percent of its value in the same period after launch.

Between the first and second months after launch, the ‌iPhone 13‌ models depreciated by just 0.6 percent on average, with depreciation of 24.9 percent by the end of month one and depreciation of 25.5 percent by the end of month two.

Some ‌iPhone 13‌ models even recovered value after an initial drop in value after launch. The iPhone 13 Pro Max with 1TB of storage regained 1.4 percent of its value, the 512GB model regained 1.7 percent of its value, and the 128GB model regained 1.8 percent of its value. The ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ performed even better, with the 128GB model regaining two percent of its initial value and the 256GB model regaining 4.6 percent of its initial value.

The ‌iPhone 13‌ mini was the biggest depreciator in the lineup, with the 128GB and 256GB models losing five percent and 7.5 percent respectively.

iphone 13 depreciation two months
The reduced rate of depreciation may be attributed to setbacks such as component shortages, production cuts, and shipping delays, which reduced the availability of the ‌iPhone 13‌ models and pushed up the price of used devices. Until Apple begins to fully meet the demand for ‌iPhone 13‌ models, SellCell speculates that there could be even more value recovery through the end of 2021.

The iPhone 14 is said to be unlikely to benefit from such unusual factors to suppress its rate of depreciation after launch, making it probable that this depreciation trend will be the slowest for some time.

Related Roundups: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro
Tag: SellCell
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 13 (Buy Now), iPhone 13 Pro (Buy Now)
Related Forum: iPhone

Top Rated Comments

dominiongamma Avatar
dominiongamma
1 hour ago at 08:27 am
I wonder if the chip shortage is involved with this or inflation ? If not I’m curious what it is
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
webkit Avatar
webkit
49 minutes ago at 08:42 am
This has much more to do with the chip shortages, supply chain issues, production and inventory shortages, etc. than the phone itself. Lots of things are holding their values better (even increasing in value) because of these factors.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Ds6778 Avatar
Ds6778
45 minutes ago at 08:45 am
Wow, supply and demand 101. Amazing
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
58 minutes ago at 08:33 am

I wonder if the chip shortage is involved with this or inflation ? If not I’m curious what it is
It's the best iPhone Apple has ever worked on. Numbers don't lie.

Even iPhone 12 itself is so popular. That’s over a year old model.



Attachment Image
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macintoshmac Avatar
macintoshmac
58 minutes ago at 08:33 am
It’s a great device. I love using it. Although the 12 was equally wonderful.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kulfon Avatar
Kulfon
54 minutes ago at 08:37 am
Well, I have ordered mine on Oct 3rd in Poland, still waiting:-)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Related Stories

apple shopping event 2021 banner

Apple Black Friday: Up to $200 in Apple Gift Cards With AirPods, iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watch Purchase

Monday November 22, 2021 3:43 am PST by
Apple will be offering customers up to a $200 Apple Store gift card alongside purchases of eligible products as part of its annual four-day shopping event that begins on Black Friday, November 26, until Cyber Monday on November 29. The promotion will be valid for all customers who purchase eligible products either at an Apple Store, by phone at 1-800-MY-APPLE, or online. See the eligible...
Read Full Article45 comments
wrap up 3 homepod spotify 1

Spotify Users Growing Impatient and Canceling Subscriptions Over Lack of Native HomePod Support

Monday November 22, 2021 10:39 am PST by
Spotify users are growing impatient with the music streaming giant over its lack of HomePod support, pushing several customers to the brink of canceling their subscriptions entirely and moving to alternative platforms, such as Apple Music. More than a year ago, at the 2020 Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple announced that it would be adding third-party music service support to HomePod. A ...
Read Full Article144 comments
ipad pro holiday

Deals: Amazon Discounts Every Model of the 2021 12.9-Inch iPad Pro (Up to $150 Off)

Friday November 19, 2021 8:06 am PST by
Amazon is offering numerous all-time low prices on Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro from 2021, starting at $999.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi tablet. These sales measure up to $150 off, and all models are in stock and ready to ship from Amazon today. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us...
Read Full Article7 comments
iOS 15

Apple Releases iOS 15.1.1 With Call Improvements for iPhone 12 and 13 Models

Wednesday November 17, 2021 10:20 am PST by
Apple today released iOS 15.1.1, a minor update that comes almost a month after the launch of iOS 15.1. The iOS 15.1.1 update can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings > General > Software Update. According to Apple's release notes, iOS 15.1.1 improves call drop performance...
Read Full Article100 comments
General black friday 20 sale feature

Best Black Friday Deals Available Now on Apple Watch, AirPods Pro, MacBook Pro, More

Monday November 22, 2021 1:06 pm PST by
Although Black Friday isn't technically until November 26, retailers released a slew of deals over the weekend. It's not always clear if particularly good deals will last all the way through Black Friday and Cyber Monday, or disappear before the shopping holidays, so in this article we're highlighting all of the best Apple-related sales you can get as of today. If anything interests you, we...
Read Full Article25 comments
Windows 11 Parallels Feature

There's No Windows for Arm Macs Yet Because Microsoft Has Secret Exclusivity Deal With Qualcomm

Monday November 22, 2021 12:56 pm PST by
Microsoft has declined to make a version of Windows 11 available for Apple's M1, M1 Pro, and M1 Max Macs that are built on an Arm architecture, and now we may know the reason - a secret exclusivity deal with Qualcomm. According to XDA-Developers, Arm-based Windows has only been made available on devices with Qualcomm SoC's because of a previously unknown deal between the two companies....
Read Full Article200 comments