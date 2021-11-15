Apple Highlights 'Disney Melee Mania' Apple Arcade Exclusive, Shares 'Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock' Teaser
Apple today announced that "Disney Melee Mania," a new game featuring iconic Disney and Pixar characters, will soon be coming exclusively to Apple Arcade.
Developed by Mighty Bear Games, Disney Melee Mania brings a large number of Disney and Pixar characters together to battle in a virtual arena. Characters from "Wreck-It Ralph," "Frozen," "The Incredibles," "Toy Story," and more battle against each other in three-versus-three matches as they compete to become Disney champions, in the first-ever Disney game of its kind. More characters will be added regularly, each with their own set of moves and unlockable cosmetics.
Apple also highlighted other games coming to Apple Arcade soon, such as "LEGO Star Wars: Castaways" and "NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition."
In addition, Apple today shared a teaser trailer for the Apple TV+ original series "Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock."
All of the original Fraggle Rock TV episodes became available to stream on Apple TV+ in May 2020 in preparation for the launch of the reboot, which is set to arrive on January 21, 2022.
