'NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition' and 'Tiny Wings' Coming to Apple Arcade

Just ahead of the Apple Event, two new upcoming games have been announced for Apple Arcade, including NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition and Tiny Wings. Both games are listed as "coming soon," with no specific release dates announced yet.

nba2k22 apple arcade
NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition from 2K Games will feature updated 2022 NBA rosters with stars such as Luka Doncic, Damian Lillard, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Zion Williamson, Rui Hachimura, Karl-Anthony Towns, and more. Players will choose from their favorite NBA teams and take on competitors in Quick Match mode, compete with a friend in Online Multiplayer mode, or play three-vs-three street basketball in Blacktop mode.

The basketball game will also feature an Association mode that tasks players with managing an NBA roster by making trades, signing free agents, scouting up-and-coming prospects, and controlling their team's finances, as well as a MyCAREER mode where players can start their own NBA journey with a custom player, position, and jersey number.

tiny wings apple arcade
First released on the App Store in 2011, the classic game Tiny Wings from developer Andreas Illiger tasks players with outrunning the sun as they fly a bird across procedurally generated islands. Players must tap on the screen at the perfect moment so that the bird slides down the side of a hill and gains momentum to reach the next island before the sun sets, while aiming to complete tricks for score multipliers.

Priced at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, Apple Arcade provides access to a catalog of over 200 games without ads or in-app purchases across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, with additional titles added periodically.

