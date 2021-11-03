Apple Once Again Refers to Unreleased 'homeOS' in Job Listing

by

Ahead of WWDC in June, a mention of "homeOS" was spotted in an Apple job listing, igniting suspicion that Apple would announce some significant home-based operating system at the conference. While nothing of that sort did materialize, mentions of "homeOS," a so-far never-before-heard Apple operating system, continue to surface in company job listings.

homeOS2
In June, the job listing "homeOS" had appeared in was for a Senior iOS Engineer role on the Apple Music team. The initial job description read, "You'll get to work with system engineers across Apple, learning the inner-workings of iOS, watchOS, tvOS, and homeOS..." Shortly after the "homeOS" mention made headlines, Apple edited the description to replace homeOS with HomePod.

Now, a few months later, new mentions of homeOS have emerged in similar job listings. A similar iOS engineering role on the ‌Apple Music‌ team, posted on October 12, includes the same mention of "homeOS" that appeared in the job listing in June. The role, based out of San Diego, is also posted on Apple's regional sites, all with the mention of "homeOS."

Apple currently has two central home-based operating systems, audioOS for the ‌HomePod‌, and tvOS for the Apple TV. audioOS is based on tvOS, but the two are still distinctive by name.

As part of its longer-term strategy and future product plans, a "homeOS" operating system would help better unify the company's offering for the home into a single operating system, but that remains entirely speculative.

Given that "homeOS" has appeared once again in another job listing, though, it's a safe bet to assume it is something that Apple has thought of but has just simply not yet made public. Alternatively, "homeOS" could be a name used by Apple internally, and might never be a public-facing software platform name. We've reached out to Apple for comment.

Tag: Home

Top Rated Comments

Silverstring Avatar
Silverstring
6 minutes ago at 06:40 am
Hopefully this is indicative of a greater focus/initiative. Apple's home(kit) strategy—and the quality, consistency, and stability of its related software—needs all the help it can get.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Related Stories

studio buds family

Beats Studio Buds Debuting Today With Active Noise Cancellation, Stemless Design, and More for $150

Monday June 14, 2021 8:00 am PDT by
We've seen a lot of teasers about the Beats Studio Buds over the past month since they first showed up in Apple's beta software updates, and today they're finally official. The Beats Studio Buds are available to order today in red, white, and black ahead of a June 24 ship date, and they're priced at $149.99. The Studio Buds are the first Beats-branded earbuds to truly compete with AirPods...
Read Full Article198 comments
m1 imac orange

New iMac Tidbits: Headphone Jack on Side, Ethernet Port on Power Adapter, Spatial Audio and WiFi 6 Support, No SD Card Slot

Wednesday April 21, 2021 6:38 am PDT by
Apple yesterday announced a completely redesigned 24-inch iMac with the M1 Apple silicon chip. The new iMac, the first major redesign of the Mac desktop computer since 2012, has several changes compared to the previous generation. In the aftermath of the event, a few new features and tidbits may have slipped under the radar, so we’ve compiled this list of some of the less-talked-about...
Read Full Article391 comments
youtube apple tv

YouTube Discontinuing 3rd-Generation Apple TV App, AirPlay Still Available

Wednesday February 3, 2021 3:09 pm PST by
YouTube is planning to stop supporting its YouTube app on the third-generation Apple TV models, where YouTube has long been available as a channel option. A 9to5Mac reader received a message about the upcoming app discontinuation, which is set to take place in March.Starting early March, the YouTube app will no longer be available on Apple TV (3rd generation). You can still watch YouTube on...
Read Full Article97 comments
maxresdefault

Tips and Tricks for the New 11 and 12.9-Inch iPad Pro Models

Thursday November 29, 2018 12:35 pm PST by
Apple in October released completely redesigned 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models with edge-to-edge displays, no Home button, Face ID for authentication purposes, super fast processors, and slimmer, smaller bodies. For people who are new to iPad or who are upgrading from an older model, we've compiled a list of some of the best iPad-related tips and tricks that are well worth checking out if...
Read Full Article23 comments
iphone 13 teal with text

Apple Begins Preparation for iPhone 13 Production Ahead of Fall Launch

Monday June 28, 2021 3:29 am PDT by
We're just a few months away from when Apple is expected to reveal the 2021 iPhone, dubbed the "iPhone 13." In preparation for its launch, it has been pulling in shipments of different components needed to produce the new iPhones, according to a report from DigiTimes. In years past, Apple released its latest iPhone lineup, alongside a new Apple Watch, during a September event at Apple Park....
Read Full Article60 comments
iphone12protriplelenscamera

Apple's Orders for Key iPhone 13 Camera Component Expected to Outstrip Entire Android Market

Wednesday June 9, 2021 12:47 am PDT by
Major camera upgrades coming to the iPhone 13 series are putting increased pressure on suppliers to meet Apple's demand for key lens components, according to a new DigiTimes report. Apple has reportedly put Taiwan-based makers of voice coil motor (VCM) components on notice to increase their capacity by 30-40% in order to meet the company's demand, which is expected to outstrip the entire...
Read Full Article23 comments
imac macbook pro macos monterey

Newer Macs Can Use Another Mac as an External Display on macOS Monterey

Wednesday June 9, 2021 2:10 pm PDT by
One of the key new features of macOS Monterey is the ability to AirPlay content to a Mac from other Apple devices, such as an iPhone, iPad, or another Mac. According to the macOS Monterey features page, AirPlay to Mac works works both wirelessly or wired using a USB cable, with Apple noting that a wired connection is useful when you want to ensure that there's no latency or don't have access to a ...
Read Full Article133 comments
tmobilelogo

T-Mobile Confirms Data Breach, Unclear If Personal Customer Data Was Accessed

Monday August 16, 2021 12:49 pm PDT by
T-Mobile today confirmed that some of its data had been accessed without authorization in a breach that may impact more than 100 million of its users. Over the weekend, T-Mobile began investigating a forum post that offered data from more than 100 million people. T-Mobile was not mentioned in that post, but the person selling the data told Motherboard that it had come from T-Mobile's...
Read Full Article116 comments
iphone blue colors

Watch: iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Unboxing Videos and First Impressions

Tuesday October 20, 2020 6:05 am PDT by
Apple's embargo has lifted for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro reviews. In addition to our detailed review roundups for each device, we've rounded up over a dozen unboxing videos and first impressions below. iPhone 12 in Blue on left and iPhone 12 Pro in Pacific Blue on right via Engadget Key new features of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro include a flat-edge design, 5G support, a much faster A14 ...
Read Full Article169 comments
multiplefacesiphonex

iOS 12 Allows for Multiple Face ID Users on a Single iPhone X

Tuesday June 5, 2018 8:54 am PDT by
The iOS 12 beta appears to support adding a second face to the Face ID feature, allowing a second person to unlock an iPhone X without entering the passcode. This was discovered and later confirmed by multiple users on Reddit. Ever since the iPhone X was released last September, Apple's Face ID authentication system has been restricted to recognizing a single person's face to unlock the iPhone ...
Read Full Article45 comments