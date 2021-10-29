Microsoft Overtakes Apple as World's Most Valuable Company
Microsoft has overtaken Apple as the world's most valuable company, making the Cupertino tech giant the second most valuable in the world, followed by Saudi oil giant Aramco.
Microsoft now sits at a market value of $2.46 trillion, while Apple stands at $2.43 trillion. Apple's drop in market value follows what Wall Street analysts and experts call disappointing quarterly earnings results yesterday, despite solid growth in product categories.
A report earlier in May highlighted some of the ways that Microsoft and Apple will become increasingly more competitive against each other. As both companies continue to invest heavily in augmented reality and artificial intelligence, the rivalry is expected to grow in the years to come.
Top Rated Comments
Now you know how Wall Street analysts and experts think
That’s a typo. “Stands with” refers to solidarity. For example, “I stand with Macrumors in their efforts to improve editors’ knowledge of English grammar.”
Edit: MR fixed it.
Microsoft is not really a consumer company anymore, Xbox division aside. Which is also doing quite well.
Apple is really a services and cell phone company with a few computers and consumer accessories. That’s why even though they are killing it and raking in tons of money in our safe bet, I believe the market would like to see more from them. Apple is not Microsoft or Google they are very different companies.
Apples strength is in their lock in ecosystem and the quality of their support and their hardware.
Apple, maybe consider shutting down CSAM? No one wants to deal with that. It’s hurting you.
Actually in my experience Windows has been rock solid over the last few years. More-so than the MacOS and now that it's pretty much just as nice.
I have the best of all worlds, Apple hardware, MacOS and Windows in Parallels when I want it.