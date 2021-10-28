Apple Reports All-Time Quarterly Revenue Record for Macs With 'Strong Demand' for M1 MacBook Air

Apple today reported Mac revenue of $9.17 billion in the fourth quarter of its 2021 fiscal year, which is an all-time quarterly revenue record for Macs. Apple CEO Tim Cook said there was "strong demand" for the M1 MacBook Air in particular.

No new Macs were released during the quarter, with the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models not being released until after the quarter ended, but Mac sales have been strong due to a work-from-home environment and as a result of Apple's successful transition to its own custom-designed chips in Macs, starting with the M1 chip last year.

Apple's financial chief Luca Maestri said the company's last five quarters for Mac revenue have been its best five quarters ever for the category.

iPad revenue was $8.25 billion for the quarter, which was not a record, but up 21% from $6.79 billion in the year-ago quarter.

iPad sales were likely boosted by the launch of the redesigned sixth-generation iPad mini and the ninth-generation lower-cost iPad during the quarter, while iPads remain popular as many people continue to work, learn, and connect with others from home.

Maestri said iPad supply was significantly constrained during the September quarter and Apple expects iPad revenue to decline on a year-over-year basis in the December quarter as a result of continued supply constraints.

Apple reported overall revenue of $83.4 billion for the quarter, which ran from late June through late September of this year.

Music_Producer
Music_Producer
5 hours ago at 01:57 pm
Next quarter will be nuts
Score: 5 Votes
jeffhayford
jeffhayford
5 hours ago at 02:09 pm
Building practical products works who'd a thunk.
Score: 4 Votes
CWallace
CWallace
5 hours ago at 01:49 pm
Pretty confident they will crack 10B for next quarter.
Score: 4 Votes
Reason077
Reason077
3 hours ago at 03:55 pm

Just wait until they release the redesigned MacBook Air in mid 2022 with the M2 (or whatever they call it). It will be Apple’s most popular laptop ever.
I’m a little worried that they’ll mess up the design a bit. White bezels, unnecessary ports, not as thin, etc. But I hope to be pleasantly surprised.
Score: 3 Votes
steve217
steve217
4 hours ago at 02:53 pm
No surprise. Great machine - one of Apples best ever.

BTW - how about using a picture of an Air in the article instead of the MacBook Pro?
Score: 2 Votes
allpar
allpar
5 hours ago at 02:01 pm
So... I guess splitting from Intel worked ;)

Services will likely plummet since so many government officials have suddenly decided Apple taking a cut is bad. (Amazon or Google taking a cut is still okay.)
Score: 1 Votes
