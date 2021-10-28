Apple Reports All-Time Quarterly Revenue Record for Macs With 'Strong Demand' for M1 MacBook Air
Apple today reported Mac revenue of $9.17 billion in the fourth quarter of its 2021 fiscal year, which is an all-time quarterly revenue record for Macs. Apple CEO Tim Cook said there was "strong demand" for the M1 MacBook Air in particular.
No new Macs were released during the quarter, with the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models not being released until after the quarter ended, but Mac sales have been strong due to a work-from-home environment and as a result of Apple's successful transition to its own custom-designed chips in Macs, starting with the M1 chip last year.
Apple's financial chief Luca Maestri said the company's last five quarters for Mac revenue have been its best five quarters ever for the category.
iPad revenue was $8.25 billion for the quarter, which was not a record, but up 21% from $6.79 billion in the year-ago quarter.
iPad sales were likely boosted by the launch of the redesigned sixth-generation iPad mini and the ninth-generation lower-cost iPad during the quarter, while iPads remain popular as many people continue to work, learn, and connect with others from home.
Maestri said iPad supply was significantly constrained during the September quarter and Apple expects iPad revenue to decline on a year-over-year basis in the December quarter as a result of continued supply constraints.
Apple reported overall revenue of $83.4 billion for the quarter, which ran from late June through late September of this year.
Top Rated Comments
BTW - how about using a picture of an Air in the article instead of the MacBook Pro?
Services will likely plummet since so many government officials have suddenly decided Apple taking a cut is bad. (Amazon or Google taking a cut is still okay.)