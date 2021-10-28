Leakers Claim Next MacBook Air Will Have White Notch and Bezels, Here's Why They Could Be Right

by

Apple is expected to equip the next MacBook Air with a notched mini-LED display and slimmer bezels, similar to the new MacBook Pros. But why would the screen borders and notch on a new MacBook Air be white, as recent rumors suggest, rather than black, like the Pro models? First let's look at the context for these leaks, and then consider Apple's possible reasons for such a design change.

MBA Mock White Front Blue

Color in Context

Leaker Jon Prosser claimed back in May that Apple's upcoming redesign of the ‌MacBook Air‌ will be available in various colors, similar to the current 24-inch iMac. Since then, reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has made the same claim, and more recently, reliable leaker Dylandkt has repeated the rumor, apparently based on information from his own sources.

prosser macbook air rendersbyian

Concept render by @RendersbyIan

Both Prosser and Dylandkt say the bezels on the colored MacBook Air models will be white or "off white," like the screen borders on Apple's 24-inch colored iMacs, along with an all-white keyboard. Both leakers also reiterate rumors that Apple's redesigned entry-level notebook will have several features adopted from the recently announced 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, including mini-LED display technology and the controversial camera notch.

macbook pro open keyboard
The obvious anomaly here is that the new MacBook Pros have a black notch and bezels, not to mention an all-black keyboard. To make sense of the possibility that Apple will make these areas white on the next MacBook Air, it's worth going back to the iMac and looking at Apple's reasoning behind the 24-inch desktop's colorful redesign, and that contentious white border.

Back to the iMac

When Apple unveiled the radically redesigned 24-inch iMac in April in a range of colors, some observers winced at the white screen borders (Apple calls them "light gray") and wondered why Apple hadn't extended the vibrant color scheme to the edges of the display, or at least used black for the bezels instead.

imac with accessories
"The borders are meant to complement the typical home design, for one, and blend into the background," Colleen Novielli, Apple's head of product and marketing, later explained in an interview. "The lack of the stark contrast provides a more seamless experience for the user."

Pitched in this way, Apple was claiming that black bezels would have provided too much contrast against most home decor, but it was also suggesting something else: White borders are there for casual Mac users, the consumer segment most likely to appreciate iMac colors designed "to bring a sense of brightness, optimism, and joy."

Office workers in brightly lit environments are also likely to warm to the same design attributes, while using apps with white backgrounds such as spreadsheets and word processors, which pair well with the light gray bezels.

m1 imac colors from above
Apple is essentially saying black borders are better suited to creative professionals – video editors and photographers who tend to work in darker environments, for example. And we don't need to wait for Apple's redesigned larger iMac to see if it has black bezels to prove this theory. Apple has already said the black notch and borders on the new MacBook Pros "look great in dark mode, which our pro users love."

It's easy to imagine Apple likewise claiming a white notch and bezels look "great" in light mode, but the current 24-inch iMac gives us another reason to believe the redesigned MacBook Air is likely to have off-white elements.

Back to Roots Redesign

original imac colors

When Apple revealed that the 24-inch iMac would be available in a range of fun colors, many were quick to note the similarity it bears to the original 1998 all-in-one desktop, the iMac G3, which was offered in several colors and paired with a light gray bezel.

Instantly recognizable thanks to its iconic rounded design amidst an ocean of boxy beige desktop PCs and monitors, the iMac G3 was loved by consumers and quickly became the best-selling computer on the market at the time.

iBook orange imac to go
Apple followed the original iMac in 1999 with the iBook G3, which continued the theme of combining color and light gray plastic, and added an off-white keyboard to boot. The iBook was essentially the portable version of the iMac. In ads, Apple even used the slogan "iMac to go. Introducing iBook" and "iMac unplugged."

From the return of the classic "hello" in joined-up handwriting in Apple's marketing material and software, to the latest all-in-one desktop Mac's bold colors, everything suggests Apple is in the midst of a back-to-roots design overhaul for its consumer Mac line. This explains why Apple changed the iMac's bezels to white after 14 years of black, and why it makes sense that the MacBook Air could follow in the same footsteps – even if it does mean a white notch.

prosser macbook air white notch rendersbyian

Concept render by @RendersbyIan

For all the rumors and leaks about the upcoming MacBook Air expected in 2022, check out our most recent MacBook Air rumor posts and our dedicated MacBook Air roundup.

Related Roundup: MacBook Air
Buyer's Guide: MacBook Air (Caution)
Related Forum: MacBook Air

Top Rated Comments

CrazyForCashews Avatar
CrazyForCashews
8 hours ago at 04:03 am
My eyes are already burning.
Score: 34 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MBAir2010 Avatar
MBAir2010
8 hours ago at 04:34 am
Th silver MacBook airs for last decade are just spectacular, brilliant and have a nicer silver finish,
or that is just me?


Attachment Image
Score: 23 Votes (Like | Disagree)
contacos Avatar
contacos
8 hours ago at 04:04 am
Seems logical because Apple has been

Colors = „Average Users“
No Colors = Pro

for years. Apparently Apple thinks Pro users do not like colors or that it would come off as „cheap“. Is that considered „colorism“?
Score: 21 Votes (Like | Disagree)
aevan Avatar
aevan
8 hours ago at 04:13 am
They will be white because by the time it’s out, the drama over the black MBP notch will subside, so we can have a fresh new one about the white notch.
Score: 21 Votes (Like | Disagree)
StrangeNoises Avatar
StrangeNoises
8 hours ago at 04:06 am
It's a reasonable argument for why it'll have a white bezel, and one I agree with. Not much there about the notch though; and I still don't think that makes sense. If black, the notch "disappears" when full screen. If white, you're just not going to be able to get away from it.

Still thinking (and hoping) it'll be a white bezel XOR a notch. Either way is fine, but I'll lean to the former for one more reason: The notch only "disappears" against black anyway on a MiniLED or OLED screen. Not on an LCD. If they want to keep the price down on the MacBook Air, to keep it in its price bracket, I'd guess it still won't have Mini-LED. And therefore even a black notch would be visually undesirable.
Score: 19 Votes (Like | Disagree)
T'hain Esh Kelch Avatar
T'hain Esh Kelch
8 hours ago at 04:07 am
It looks really great IMHO.
Score: 17 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Related Stories

notch macbook air rounded mock

2022 MacBook Air Rumors: Non-Tapered Design With Notched Mini-LED Display, MagSafe, 'M2' Chip, and More

Wednesday October 20, 2021 7:42 am PDT by
Following the highly accurate leaks about the new MacBook Pros that were first reported by MacRumors, we now have clearer details and more certain expectations about the next-generation MacBook Air that Apple is working on. Here's everything we've learned in the past few months. Here Comes the Notch (Again) The next-generation MacBook Air will feature a notch in the display housing. This is ...
Read Full Article267 comments
MBA Mock White Front Blue

Next MacBook Air to Feature Off-White Bezels and Keyboard, M2 Chip, USB-C Ports Only, MagSafe, and iMac-Like Colors

Thursday October 21, 2021 12:50 pm PDT by
The next-generation MacBook Air will have several features that are adopted from the upcoming MacBook Pro models, according to leaker Dylandkt, who has a track record of providing accurate details about Apple's plans. Upcoming MacBook Air models will have a design that's "quite similar" to the new MacBook Pros, but with a thinner body, off-white bezels, and no wedge shape. It will come in...
Read Full Article461 comments
macbook air teal

MacBook Air Coming in 2022 Also Rumored to Feature Notch Design

Sunday October 17, 2021 11:25 am PDT by
The next-generation MacBook Air that's set to be released in 2022 will also feature a notch, according to the same leaker who was first to mention the notch coming to the 2021 MacBook Pro models. In a forum post from August discussing the new MacBook Pro models, leaker Ty98 said that the next-generation MacBook Air will include the same notch that Apple is introducing for the MacBook Pro. ...
Read Full Article232 comments
M1X MBP Feature

Apple Plans to Obscure MacBook Pro Notch With Wallpaper in Marketing Images

Sunday October 17, 2021 11:20 am PDT by
Last minute rumors that came out just days ago suggest that the MacBook Pro will feature a notch at the top for the 1080p webcam and ambient light sensor, but it turns out information about a notch was shared months ago by a Chinese leaker that may have been the source for several other rumors about the upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. In a forum post shared in August, "ty98" ...
Read Full Article300 comments
MBA white rounded mock 2

Gurman: Apple Event in November Unlikely, New MacBook Air With Biggest Redesign Since 2010 to Launch Next Year

Friday October 22, 2021 7:38 pm PDT by
In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that he doesn't expect Apple to hold another event or make any other major product announcements this year, while turning his attention to what we can expect next year. Apple held an event in November 2020 to introduce its first Macs with its custom-designed M1 chip, but Gurman believes Apple has nothing else left ...
Read Full Article124 comments
prosser macbook air colors stacked

Images Reveal Colorful New MacBook Air Design

Tuesday May 11, 2021 5:06 am PDT by
Apple's next MacBook Air will feature a completely new design and come in a range of colors like the 24-inch iMac, according to leaker Jon Prosser, who has now released supposedly accurate renders of the new machines based on leaked images. In a new video uploaded to YouTube channel Front Page Tech, Prosser elaborated on his previous prediction that Apple's next-generation MacBook Air models ...
Read Full Article142 comments
MacBook Pro Notch Feature

New MacBook Pro Could Have a Notch, Says Sketchy Last-Minute Rumor

Friday October 15, 2021 8:22 am PDT by
Apple's redesigned MacBook Pro models could feature a notch containing the webcam, according to a sketchy last-minute rumor that is circulating online. MacRumors' render of a next-generation MacBook Pro with a notch. The rumor appears to have originated from a Weibo user in China, who stipulates that the redesigned MacBook Pro will feature a notch. It apparently has a size "similar to iPhone...
Read Full Article401 comments
macbook pro 2021 notch feature

Apple Says Notch is a 'Smart Way' to Give Users More Space for Content on New MacBook Pros

Sunday October 24, 2021 12:35 pm PDT by
The notch on the newly redesigned MacBook Pro offers a "smart way" to give users more room for their content and allowed Apple to make the bezels thinner and provide more screen real estate to customers, an Apple official has said during a recent media interview. The inclusion of a notch on the entirely revamped MacBook Pros was a surprise and was one of the few last-minute rumors that...
Read Full Article528 comments
Flat MacBook Air Feature

Leaks Expose Redesigned MacBook Air With Even Thinner Design and Colors

Friday May 21, 2021 2:29 am PDT by
Apple is working on a radically redesigned version of the MacBook Air, featuring an even "thinner and lighter" design, multiple color options, and changes to almost all aspects of the machine, according to recent reports. Leaker Jon Prosser recently revealed renders purporting to accurately represent the next-generation MacBook Air. Prosser said that the design of the ‌MacBook Air‌...
Read Full Article
macos notch hides in full screen

macOS Hides the Notch on New MacBook Pro in Full-Screen Mode

Monday October 18, 2021 1:49 pm PDT by
The new MacBook Pros, for the first time in a Mac, feature a notch. While some have been quick to criticize Apple's design choice, it turns out that the notch may not be entirely visible in day-to-day use when using apps in full screen, as when macOS apps are in full-screen mode, it essentially disappears. According to Apple's marketing material, when macOS apps are in full-screen mode,...
Read Full Article285 comments