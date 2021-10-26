Pixelmator Pro 2.2 Update Adds Monterey Support, 28 Shortcuts Actions, New Split Comparison View, and More

by

Pixelmator 2.2 got its public release on Tuesday. The latest major update to the popular image editing app includes support for macOS Monterey and Shortcuts, as well as a new Split Comparison View, a new Bokeh effect, and more.

Pixelmator Pro 2
With Monterey bringing Shortcuts to the Mac for the first time, Pixelmator is adding 28 dedicated actions, including all ML-based tools (Super Resolution, Enhance, Denoise, Match Colors, and Crop) and some Shortcuts-exclusive features, like automatic background removal for photos of people. For more information, Pixelmator has provided a tutorial on using Shortcuts with the app.

This update also brings a new split-screen comparison view, allowing users to see all their edits more closely. Split comparison view can be turned on by Option-clicking the Show Original button or force clicking the canvas when using the Color Adjustments and Effects tools. Users can also press the Control + C keyboard shortcut or add the new compare button to the Pixelmator Pro toolbar by clicking View > Customize Toolbar.

Pixelmator Pro 2
In addition, there's an all-new Bokeh blur effect, while users can now open Pixelmator Photo files in Pixelmator Pro, and the maximum brush spacing has been increased from 100% to 1000%. Elsewhere, new FaceTime Portrait Masks mean whenever users insert photos of themselves with the ‌FaceTime‌ camera, they'll get an automatically created portrait mask applied to that layer. Some other more minor changes are listed in the full release notes.

Lastly, Pixelmator Pro's developers say users can expect features like ML Super Resolution to be up to 15 times faster on the latest MacBook Pro models when compared to the most recent Intel-powered Mac devices, thanks to Apple's new M1 Pro and ‌M1‌ Max chips.

Pixelmator Pro 2
The latest Pixelmator Pro update is free for all existing users of Pixelmator Pro, which costs $39.99 in the Mac App Store.

Tag: Pixelmator

Top Rated Comments

Kaptajn Haddock Avatar
Kaptajn Haddock
47 minutes ago at 04:29 am
By far my favorite photos editor. Blazing fast on my M1 Mac mini.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
PsykX Avatar
PsykX
44 minutes ago at 04:31 am
At this point I don't really know why one would choose Photoshop over Pixelmator.

Of course it's a new app to learn, it's Mac-only, etc. but it's ridiculously fast, well crafted and so much fun to use.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Nozuka Avatar
Nozuka
20 minutes ago at 04:55 am
I love how fast they always are to adapt to new OS Updates and Hardware.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Funky_Alphonzo Avatar
Funky_Alphonzo
18 minutes ago at 04:58 am

I got the new Lightroom update and it doesn’t say anything about new speed on new MacBooks or anything, is this software like Lightroom?
Pixelmator is more like Photoshop. Lightroom alternatives are Capture one, Exposure, Raw Power ... or Photos ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
matrix07 Avatar
matrix07
14 minutes ago at 05:02 am

I got the new Lightroom update and it doesn’t say anything about new speed on new MacBooks or anything, is this software like Lightroom?
Doesn’t seem like Adobe update Premiere to give faster speed on new MBPs as well.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
8 minutes ago at 05:08 am
I wish we still had apples Aperture app back, we need a Lightroom alternative that uses the power of macOS
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

