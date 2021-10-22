With the New MacBook Pro Finally Out, Are There Any Other Products Coming From Apple in 2021?

Apple has had a busy year in 2021, releasing several new products, updates to services, new software updates, and more. Most recently, Apple finally announced the long-rumored redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, which was by far one of the most talked-about and anticipated product announcements this year.



With the new MacBook Pro models announced, some customers may be wondering if any other new products are coming from Apple this year. Simply put, probably not. Over the course of the year, rumors fluctuated as to what Apple would announce this year and when, with one major reason being the impact of the global health crisis on supply chains and Apple's ability to engineer products. Regardless, Apple did release a host of new products, and here's a quick refresher of all the new products announced this year.



Apple last year held three events in the fall, but that doesn't look like it's going to be the case this year. In September, Apple held its first event for the fall, announcing the ‌iPhone 13‌, ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌, ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌, the ‌iPad mini‌, and an updated entry-level ‌iPad‌. Less than a month later, it announced redesigned MacBook Pro models and updated AirPods.



Between those two events, all of Apple's major product categories have seen updates, leaving very little for Apple to announce or release before the end of the year. Apple's October event was likely Apple's last event of the year, and therefore its last event before the upcoming holiday season. Apple generally prefers to have its holiday product lineup set by the end of October, with last year's three fall events extending into November being an anomaly due to production delays.

All of the company's most popular holiday gifts, such as AirPods and iPads, have already been updated, lending support to the idea that the company is not likely to announce any other new products this year. Despite the multiple product releases this year, some products were rumored to launch but didn't, and we could but are unlikely to see them before the end of 2021.



High-end Mac mini



Apple was rumored to announce a bit more than it did at its "Unleashed" event earlier this week, with an updated high-end Mac mini having been a possible wildcard announcement. Instead, the Mac portion of the event focused solely on the new ‌M1‌ Pro and ‌M1‌ Max chips and the new MacBook Pro models.

Overall, the event lasted only 50 minutes, leaving Apple with sufficient time to have announced more if it wanted to. The extra time Apple had likely indicates that the new ‌Mac mini‌ is not ready yet and will debut next year. The new ‌Mac mini‌ is expected to be getting a new design with additional ports, which you can learn all about in our dedicated roundup.



AirPods Pro 2 and More



Going into Apple's October event, besides the MacBook Pros, ‌Mac mini‌, and AirPods, some customers were holding out hope for some other surprises, such as the second-generation AirPods Pro or a larger ‌iMac‌ with Apple silicon.

Despite those hopes, none of those products were generally expected to be announced this year, and all credible reports suggest the new ‌AirPods Pro‌, a new ‌iMac‌, and a redesigned MacBook Air will launch next year. You can check out our product calendar to get an idea of how soon we may see products once 2022 rolls in.



Services and Operating System Updates



There are still two months until the end of 2021, and while we're unlikely to see any new hardware products from Apple in that timeframe beyond the new ‌HomePod mini‌ colors that will be shipping sometime in November, we are definitely going to be getting some new updates for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, bringing significant new features to users.

Apple next week will be releasing iOS and iPadOS 15.1, which will officially include SharePlay. SharePlay, a feature that lets users watch videos, listen to music, and more together over FaceTime, was previewed at WWDC in June and was not included in the initial launch of iOS and iPadOS 15 earlier in September. Once it launches, many third-party apps such as TikTok, Spotify, and others will also be able to incorporate support.

Apple is also promising to release Universal Control, a headlining feature of macOS Monterey, which launches on October 25, later this fall. Universal Control will let users use a single mouse and keyboard across multiple Macs and iPads, enabling a seamless workflow experience. Apple will also be expanding Fitness+, its fitness subscription service, to 15 additional countries before the end of the year.