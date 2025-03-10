7 New Things Your iPhone Can Do in iOS 18.4

Apple is set to release iOS 18.4 in early April, bringing further refinements to Apple Intelligence features, a neat new capability to iPhone 15 Pro devices, new emoji, and more.

iOS 18
While not quite as packed with new features as Apple's preceding iOS 18 point releases, iOS 18.4 still introduces enhancements that aim to make your iPhone smarter and more intuitive. Below, we've listed seven new things your ‌iPhone‌ will be able to do when the update rolls out next month.

Prioritize Notifications

ios 18 4 prioritize notifications
iOS 18.4 introduces a smarter way to manage notifications with the new Prioritize Notifications feature. Initially launched as an all-or-nothing setting in beta 1, the feature in the latest beta release allows you to customize this feature on a per-app basis.

Priority notifications appear in a dedicated section on your Lock Screen, ensuring you see important alerts first. Apple Intelligence automatically determines which notifications deserve priority status, but you can still access all notifications by swiping up to view Notification Center.

Discover Vision Pro Content

vision pro app
If you own an Apple Vision Pro headset, iOS 18.4 will install a dedicated Vision Pro app on your iPhone. This companion app helps you discover and download content for your headset without needing to wear it.

The app features specialized sections for Immersive Video and 3D movies, plus the ability to download apps directly to your Vision Pro. There's also a My Vision Pro section that provides a user guide and helpful tips for getting the most from your device.

Apple Intelligence via Control Center

ios 18 4 control center apple intelligence
The Control Center now has a dedicated Apple Intelligence section in iOS 18.4. This new section incorporates the Type to Siri option (previously found in the now-removed Siri section) alongside new controls for activating Siri and accessing Visual Intelligence features.

Visual Intelligence via Action Button

ios 18 4 visual intelligence action button
In iOS 18.4, there's a new option that lets you configure the Action button to activate Visual Intelligence. This provides an alternative to using the Camera Control button on iPhone 16 models and enables the feature on iPhone 15 Pro devices. Visual Intelligence allows you to use your iPhone camera to learn more about places and objects around you. It can also summarize text, read text out loud, translate text, search Google for items, ask ChatGPT, and more.

Pause Downloads

ios 18 4 app store pause download
A small but useful addition in iOS 18.4 is the ability to pause app downloads directly from the App Store's update list. Previously, you could only completely stop an installation from the App Store or pause it by pressing on the app icon from your Home Screen.

The new functionality works for both fresh downloads and app updates, letting you pause and resume installations with greater flexibility.

Change App Settings via Shortcuts

ios 18 4 safari settings
Power users will appreciate the numerous new Shortcuts actions for Apple apps in iOS 18.4. Most of these actions focus on changing app settings without manual navigation. For instance, Maps now supports actions for avoiding busy roads or tolls, adjusting volume, and managing directions on radio, while Safari gains actions for controlling AutoFill, blocking pop-ups, closing tabs, changing search engines, and modifying the tab bar configuration.

Additional Settings actions are available for Reminders, Calendar, Apple TV, Books, Notes, Voice Memos, and Weather apps.

Express Yourself With New Emoji

iOS 18
There are new emoji characters in iOS 18.4, including bags under eyes, fingerprint, leafless tree, root vegetable, harp, shovel, and splatter. The emojis are part of the Unicode 16 Standard that was released in September 2024.

Other smaller improvements coming in iOS 18.4 include one-tap options to delete or recover all photos in the Recently Deleted section of Photos, and a reorganized menu in the Wallet app that consolidates Orders, Settings, and Subscriptions and Payments options.

