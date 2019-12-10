Apple's Pro Display XDR With Nano-Texture Can Only Be Cleaned With Special Apple-Provided Cloth

Tuesday December 10, 2019 1:23 pm PST by Juli Clover
Apple's new Pro Display XDR comes with an optional nano-texture glass, which is etched at the nanometer level to cut down on reflectivity and glare for a matte look.

The nano-texture glass costs an extra $1,000, and as it turns out, it also impacts how the Pro Display XDR can be cleaned.


According to an Apple support document, the Pro Display XDR with nano-texture glass must be cleaned only with the dry polishing cloth that Apple provides. No water or liquids should be used to clean the glass.

Apple warns that Pro Display XDR owners should never use any other cloths to clean the glass, and if the included dry polishing cloth is lost, Apple Support should be contacted so another cloth can be ordered. There's no word yet on what Apple is charging for replacement cleaning cloths.

Apple also has specific instructions for washing the polishing cloth, which includes using dish soap and water, rinsing thoroughly, and then letting it air dry for at least 24 hours.

The standard Pro Display XDR glass can be cleaned with a standard microfiber cloth and a small amount of water, while the casing can be cleaned using a soft, slightly damp, lint-free cloth.

Since its announcement, the Pro Display XDR has been the butt of multiple jokes as Apple is charging $4,999 for the display, and an extra $999 for its stand. The need for a specific Apple-designed cleaning cloth isn't likely to help the situation.

Apple's Pro Display XDR, which is meant to be used alongside the Mac Pro, is available starting today. Pro Display XDR orders with standard glass will start arriving to customers on December 20, but the Pro Display XDR with nano-texture glass won't be available until January 21 at the earliest.

[ 34 comments ]

Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
mgollaher92
18 minutes ago at 01:25 pm
How could this get any more comical
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
cmChimera
18 minutes ago at 01:25 pm
Pro display requires pro cleaning.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
twocents
18 minutes ago at 01:25 pm
I wonder if Jony wipes away the tear from his eye with this specially designed cloth as they undo his 'breakthrough' design work on the Magic Keyboard
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
JPack
17 minutes ago at 01:26 pm
The sky's the limit on the price of the polishing cloth.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
cale508
17 minutes ago at 01:26 pm
The replacement cost for the cloth is approximately $499.00. :)
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
n-evo
17 minutes ago at 01:26 pm
You're cleaning it wrong!!!









Sorry, I just had to do that.




I apologize once again.




Sorry.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
BornAgainMac
15 minutes ago at 01:27 pm
Probably name inspired by Infinity War scene with Banner, Tony, and Dr. Strange.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
roar08
15 minutes ago at 01:28 pm


The need for a specific Apple-designed cleaning cloth isn't likely to help the situation.


What situation? Consumers might purchase these, but they are 100% not marketed for consumers. We should start complaining about the price of 757s. Some consumers buy those, but can you believe the $100M price tag? Outrageous!

When I make an expensive purchase, I want to make sure I know how to take care of it.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
gaspitsjesse
13 minutes ago at 01:30 pm
"With supplied cleaning cloth, wipe surface of display in concentric circles, while chanting, wax on, wax off."
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
beaker7
7 minutes ago at 01:36 pm
Pros don't clean their own displays. We just buy a new one if it gets dirty.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]