AirPods Pro 3 Launch Now Just Months Away: Here's What We Know

by

Despite being released over two years ago, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 continue to dominate the wireless earbud market. However, with the AirPods Pro 3 expected to launch in 2025, anyone thinking of buying Apple's premium earbuds may be wondering if the next generation is worth holding out for.

airpods pro 2 gradient
Apart from their audio and noise-canceling performance, which are generally regarded as excellent for such small buds, one of the reasons the AirPods Pro 2 have remained popular is Apple's commitment to updating their feature set with software updates.

When iOS 17 was released in 2023, AirPods Pro 2 got new Adaptive Audio features, mute controls, and faster automatic device switching. And with iOS 18, released last year, Apple added head gestures, allowing users to control Siri on the ‌AirPods Pro‌ with a shake or a nod of the head. Apple also added Voice Isolation to the ‌AirPods Pro‌ to cut down on loud background sounds to make you easier to hear, along with more granular Adaptive Audio controls and a new Personalized Spatial Audio feature specific to gaming.

More recently, AirPods Pro 2 received a significant upgrade with the release of iOS 18.1 and iOS 18.2. These updates introduced hearing aid functionality in supporting regions, allowing the earbuds to function as an over-the-counter hearing aid for those with mild to moderate hearing loss. Apple received FDA authorization for this feature, which should be a game-changer for many users.

2025 AirPods Pro: What the Rumors Say

Any future generation of AirPods Pro will surely inherit all of these features, but we are also expecting more dramatic changes. Looking ahead to the AirPods Pro 3, multiple reports suggest Apple is planning a redesign for both the earbuds and the charging case. While details are scarce, this indicates the next iteration may sport a fresh look compared to their predecessors, which have maintained a similar design since the original AirPods Pro.

Under the hood, Apple is also said to be focusing on sonic improvements, with Apple adding a faster audio processor. This has been a consistent trend with each AirPods iteration. Perhaps more intriguing however are rumors of "much better" Active Noise Cancellation capabilities compared to the already impressive AirPods Pro 2.

Health features appear to be a major focus for the AirPods Pro 3 as well. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that Apple is developing heart rate monitoring technology that could be ready for the AirPods Pro 3.

Apple's Powerbeats Pro 2 offer heart rate monitoring during workouts, allowing users to connect the Powerbeats Pro 2 to gym equipment like a treadmill to measure heart rate, making the data visible in the Health app and other supported apps on the iPhone. There's a good chance AirPods Pro 2 will feature similar heart rate tracking functionality, but hopefully in an improved implementation that lets users listen to music and monitor heart-rate on gym equipment at the same time.

Apple is reportedly also developing new sensors that could allow the earbuds to measure body temperature from within the ear canal. This aligns with the company's broader push into health monitoring across its product line, but whether the sensor will be ready in time for next year's model is unknown.

Looking further ahead, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes we could see AirPods with integrated infrared cameras as soon as 2026. These would improve spatial audio experiences when paired with the Vision Pro headset, although it's unlikely that this technology will debut with this year's AirPods Pro 3. Gurman has also said Apple plans to add small cameras to future AirPods to enable unspecified AI-powered features. This is said to be a "priority" project for Apple, but likely still a few years away from completion.

AirPods 4 Hints

airpods 4 blue
The fourth-generation AirPods could offer a hint as to what other design changes we could see in AirPods Pro 3. AirPods 4 eliminate the familiar setup button found on the back of earlier models' charging cases. Instead, Apple has integrated a concealed capacitive button on the front of the case, just below the status light. To initiate pairing mode, users simply open the case and double-tap the front-center area.

The ‌AirPods 4‌'s status light has also received a stealthy makeover. When the case is closed or not charging, the LED is completely invisible. It only reveals itself when the case is opened or placed on a charger. These design changes contribute to the smallest and lightest AirPods charging case to date, and there's a good chance Apple will bring them over to the next-generation AirPods Pro.

Release Date

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in February said that the AirPods Pro 3 will arrive in 2025 but remained months away. Meanwhile, one leaker has since claimed that Apple plans to launch AirPods Pro 3 as soon as May or June this year. However, the same leaker made a similar claim in August 2024 about new AirPods Pro coming "soon," and that did not happen, so treat this latest rumor with caution.

Summing Up

With the AirPods Pro 3 potentially arriving within the next 10 months, anyone looking to invest in some new AirPods has a decision to make. The AirPods 4 bring some Pro features like Active Noise Cancellation to a more affordable $179 price point. However, those who prioritize cutting-edge features and are willing to wait might find the upcoming AirPods Pro 3 to be a more compelling option, especially if they build upon the hearing aid functionality introduced in the AirPods Pro 2 and retain the current $249 price tag.

For fitness-oriented users, Powerbeats Pro 2 initially seemed like a good bet in the absence of AirPods Pro 3, but they have recently come in for criticism owing to issues with iPhone app connectivity and the earbuds' inability to allow users to listen to music and connect to gym equipment for heart-rate tracking at the same time. All in all, for Apple device users interested in next-generation earbuds that will offer a premium wireless listening experience, AirPods Pro 3 appear to be the ones worth holding out for.

Related Roundup: AirPods Pro
Buyer's Guide: AirPods Pro (Caution)
Related Forum: AirPods

Popular Stories

Apple One Apps Feature 2

Apple One's Best Plan Now Includes Two More Perks For Free

Monday March 10, 2025 6:40 am PDT by
Apple One allows you to subscribe to up to six Apple services for one discounted monthly price. There are three Apple One tiers: Individual, Family, and Premier. Over the last month, the highest-end ‌Apple One‌ Premier plan has gained two additional perks. Here is what Apple One Premier already included, for $37.95 per month:Apple Music Apple TV+ Apple Arcade Apple News+ Apple Fitness+...
Read Full Article63 comments
iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 17 Air Feature

iPhone 17 Air and 17 Pro Max Allegedly Same Size Apart From Thickness

Friday March 7, 2025 2:45 am PST by
Apple's all-new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air shares the same dimensions as the iPhone 17 Pro Max, with the only difference being in the thickness of the devices, according to the leaker Ice Universe. Posting to their Weibo account, the Chinese leaker today claimed that the iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max have identical body length, width, screen size, and bezels. "The only difference is the...
Read Full Article71 comments
2016 12 inch macbook feature

Apple Introduced Its Most Controversial MacBook 10 Years Ago Today

Sunday March 9, 2025 1:00 am PST by
Apple announced the infamous 12-inch Retina MacBook a decade ago today, an experimental new Mac that was as controversial as it was revolutionary. Apple unveiled the 12-inch MacBook on March 9, 2015, at the "Spring Forward" event in San Francisco, California. The event was primarily focused on the Apple Watch, which was being fully detailed ahead of its launch the following month, so the...
Read Full Article343 comments
Generic iOS 19 Feature Mock Light

iOS 19 Will Bring Biggest Design Overhaul Since iOS 7

Monday March 10, 2025 12:17 pm PDT by
Apple is planning for a major design overhaul of the iPhone, iPad, and Mac interfaces with the introduction of iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and macOS 16 later this year, reports Bloomberg. The update will "fundamentally change" the look of Apple's operating system, introducing a more consistent cross-platform experience. Apple plans to update the style of icons, menus, apps, windows, and system...
Read Full Article224 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Render Front Page Tech

iPhone 17 Pro Launching Later This Year With These 8 New Features

Tuesday March 4, 2025 3:15 pm PST by
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices. iPhone 17 Pro's alleged design via Front Page Tech Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of March 2025: Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone...
Read Full Article
iphone 17 mockups idevicehelp

Video Shows iPhone 17 Mockups Based on 'Internal Documents'

Monday March 10, 2025 4:41 am PDT by
YouTuber iDeviceHelp on Friday posted a video that shows off mockups of Apple's forthcoming iPhone 17 models that are purportedly based on "internal documents." We're sharing the video here since it was made in collaboration with leaker Majin Bu, who last month published similar iPhone 17 renders that were widely corroborated by separate leakers with links to Apple's Chinese supply chain....
Read Full Article88 comments
iphone 17 pro asherdipps

iPhone 17 Pro Max Said to Be Thicker to Accommodate Larger Battery

Friday March 7, 2025 2:47 am PST by
Apple has increased the thickness of the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max compared to the current generation iPhone 16 Pro Max, claims the Chinese leaker known as Ice Universe. Apple is said to have increased the depth of the iPhone 17 Pro Max to 8.725mm, up from 8.25mm on the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which would be a 0.475mm difference in thickness. The increase "surely means a larger battery,"...
Read Full Article131 comments
Apple MacBook Air hero

New MacBook Air Quietly Fixes This Decades-Long Design Oversight

Friday March 7, 2025 6:58 am PST by
In a move that probably won't make headlines but should delight detail-oriented Mac users everywhere, Apple has quietly corrected a 26-year-old design inconsistency on its keyboards. The Mute key, a staple on Mac keyboards since the PowerBook G3 'Lombard' debuted in 1999, has finally received a logical redesign on the new MacBook Air with M4 chip. As spotted by iCulture, the key now displays ...
Read Full Article109 comments
Apple Intelligence General Feature

Apple Delays Apple Intelligence Siri Features

Friday March 7, 2025 9:35 am PST by
Apple is delaying some of the Apple Intelligence Siri features that it expected to release in iOS 18, an Apple spokesperson said in a statement to Daring Fireball. Apple says that it is going to take longer than expected to roll out the more personalized Siri experience, and that these features will be rolled out "in the coming year.""Siri helps our users find what they need and get things...
Read Full Article315 comments