iOS 18.3.2 Update Coming Soon for iPhones

Apple is internally testing iOS 18.3.2 for iPhones, according to our website's analytics logs, which have been a reliable indicator of upcoming iOS versions. The software update should be released in the next week or two.



iOS 18.3.2 will be a minor update that addresses software bugs and/or security vulnerabilities.

iOS 18.3.2 will serve as a stop-gap update while iOS 18.4 remains in beta testing. iOS 18.4 does not have any new Apple Intelligence features for Siri, as Apple has confirmed those features are delayed, but the update does include Priority Notifications, an Apple News+ Food section, a new Vision Pro app, and a few other changes.

iOS 18.4 will be released to the general public in early April, according to Apple, so iOS 18.3.2 should be released in March.

iOS 18.3.1 was released last month, with bug fixes.