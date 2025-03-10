Apple One's Best Plan Now Includes Two More Perks For Free

by

Apple One allows you to subscribe to up to six Apple services for one discounted monthly price. There are three Apple One tiers: Individual, Family, and Premier.

Apple One Apps Feature 2
Over the last month, the highest-end ‌Apple One‌ Premier plan has gained two additional perks.

Here is what Apple One Premier already included, for $37.95 per month:

  • Apple Music
  • Apple TV+
  • Apple Arcade
  • Apple News+
  • Apple Fitness+
  • iCloud+ with 2TB of storage

Here are the two new perks, at no extra cost:

  • Apple Invites
  • Apple News+ Food

Last month, Apple released a new Invites app that allows iCloud+ subscribers to create invitations for any occasion, such as birthdays, dinner parties, graduations, baby showers, and more. The app is available on the App Store for the iPhone.

apple invites screenshots
Anyone can RSVP to an invite from the Apple Invites app, even if they do not have an Apple Account or an Apple device, but creating an invitation requires an iCloud+ subscription. And since iCloud+ is included with all Apple One plans, including the Premier plan, this is a new perk to take advantage of at no additional cost.

The second new perk is Apple News+ Food.

The upcoming iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 updates add a new Food section to the Apple News app on the iPhone and iPad. This section will provide Apple News+ subscribers with tens of thousands of recipes and other food-related content from well-known food-related publishers, including Allrecipes, Bon Appétit, Food & Wine, Good Food, and Serious Eats.

Apple News Food
Here is how Apple describes the new Food section:

With the new Food feature, users will be able to find stories curated by Apple News editors, as well as browse, search, and filter tens of thousands of recipes in the Recipe Catalog — with new recipes added every day. The beautifully designed recipe format makes it easy to review ingredients and directions, and a new cook mode takes step-by-step instructions to the full screen. Users can also save their favorite recipes for later and access them offline.

iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 are currently in beta. The updates will be released to the general public in April, according to Apple.

Apple News+ is available in the United States, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It is included in the Apple One Premier plan only, so the new Food section will be another perk that comes exclusively with that tier.

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Pro Render Front Page Tech

iPhone 17 Pro Launching Later This Year With These 8 New Features

Tuesday March 4, 2025 3:15 pm PST by
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices. iPhone 17 Pro's alleged design via Front Page Tech Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of March 2025: Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone...
Read Full Article
iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 17 Air Feature

iPhone 17 Air and 17 Pro Max Allegedly Same Size Apart From Thickness

Friday March 7, 2025 2:45 am PST by
Apple's all-new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air shares the same dimensions as the iPhone 17 Pro Max, with the only difference being in the thickness of the devices, according to the leaker Ice Universe. Posting to their Weibo account, the Chinese leaker today claimed that the iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max have identical body length, width, screen size, and bezels. "The only difference is the...
Read Full Article70 comments
Apple Intelligence General Feature

Apple Delays Apple Intelligence Siri Features

Friday March 7, 2025 9:35 am PST by
Apple is delaying some of the Apple Intelligence Siri features that it expected to release in iOS 18, an Apple spokesperson said in a statement to Daring Fireball. Apple says that it is going to take longer than expected to roll out the more personalized Siri experience, and that these features will be rolled out "in the coming year.""Siri helps our users find what they need and get things...
Read Full Article314 comments
Apple MacBook Air hero

Apple Says New MacBook Air Up to 23x Faster Than Intel-Based Model, But Read the Fine Print

Thursday March 6, 2025 1:46 pm PST by
Apple has a staggering marketing claim for the new MacBook Air with the M4 chip. Specifically, Apple says the new MacBook Air is up to 23x faster than the last Intel-based model. However, there are some details in the fine print to be aware of. First, Apple said it compared a new 2025 MacBook Air with a 10-core M4 chip and 32GB of RAM to a 2020 MacBook Air with a quad-core Intel Core i7...
Read Full Article143 comments
iphone 17 pro asherdipps

iPhone 17 Pro Max Said to Be Thicker to Accommodate Larger Battery

Friday March 7, 2025 2:47 am PST by
Apple has increased the thickness of the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max compared to the current generation iPhone 16 Pro Max, claims the Chinese leaker known as Ice Universe. Apple is said to have increased the depth of the iPhone 17 Pro Max to 8.725mm, up from 8.25mm on the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which would be a 0.475mm difference in thickness. The increase "surely means a larger battery,"...
Read Full Article131 comments
Apple MacBook Air hero

New MacBook Air Quietly Fixes This Decades-Long Design Oversight

Friday March 7, 2025 6:58 am PST by
In a move that probably won't make headlines but should delight detail-oriented Mac users everywhere, Apple has quietly corrected a 26-year-old design inconsistency on its keyboards. The Mute key, a staple on Mac keyboards since the PowerBook G3 'Lombard' debuted in 1999, has finally received a logical redesign on the new MacBook Air with M4 chip. As spotted by iCulture, the key now displays ...
Read Full Article109 comments
2016 12 inch macbook feature

Apple Introduced Its Most Controversial MacBook 10 Years Ago Today

Sunday March 9, 2025 1:00 am PST by
Apple announced the infamous 12-inch Retina MacBook a decade ago today, an experimental new Mac that was as controversial as it was revolutionary. Apple unveiled the 12-inch MacBook on March 9, 2015, at the "Spring Forward" event in San Francisco, California. The event was primarily focused on the Apple Watch, which was being fully detailed ahead of its launch the following month, so the...
Read Full Article311 comments
ipad air magic keyboard feature

Everything Apple Announced This Week

Wednesday March 5, 2025 4:03 pm PST by
It's been a busy week for Apple, with new products announced on Tuesday and Wednesday. We're now caught up on what's been rumored for a spring launch, so we thought we'd recap everything Apple came out with this week. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. iPad Air Apple updated the iPad Air on Tuesday, updating it with the new M3 chip. The iPad Air still comes in...
Read Full Article47 comments
Apple Summer 2025 Feature 1

Here Are the New Apple Products We're Expecting This Summer

Friday March 7, 2025 7:09 am PST by
Now that Apple has announced its new more affordable iPhone 16e, and new MacBook Air and Mac Studio models with M4 and M3 Ultra chips, we thought we'd provide a quick recap of what else we are expecting from the company in the summer months ahead. There are at least three product categories that we are hoping to see some movement in before summer is over, but of course, nothing is...
Read Full Article47 comments

Top Rated Comments

deathcab Avatar
deathcab
38 minutes ago at 06:53 am
Title is a little misleading - it's not really that this specific Apple One package gained new features, it's that two of the component services included in Apple One Premier gained new features.

Apple Invites is included for everyone with an iCloud+ ($0.99 or higher) subscription (as mentioned in the article).

Apple News+ Food is included for everyone with an Apple News+ ($12.99) subscription.
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
spaxxedout Avatar
spaxxedout
35 minutes ago at 06:55 am
I really like invites as a concept. Many people are getting off social media andl have a need for some of the utility that it brought. Now I just need friends and something to do ?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
firstcitazen Avatar
firstcitazen
35 minutes ago at 06:55 am
Anyone else feel like News is trash? I don't mean the content, but the application and articles are horribly formatted, and all over the place with fonts, spacing, and ads, its not worthy of a paid service..
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CheffyDude Avatar
CheffyDude
35 minutes ago at 06:56 am
Both of these "perks" should be free anyway. Apple Invites is not worth the code that went into it. Also, why hasn't Apple put food tracking in their Health Kit?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
omiks Avatar
omiks
34 minutes ago at 06:56 am
"for free"
You should have said "with no extra cost" or something.

It's very bold of them to require a paid subscription to use Invites when the app was released not long ago and people are not really into it yet.
I will give the News+ Food a try.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Expos of 1969 Avatar
Expos of 1969
19 minutes ago at 07:12 am
The definition of "perks" has certainly changed, and not in a positive way.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments