Apple One's Best Plan Now Includes Two More Perks For Free

Apple One allows you to subscribe to up to six Apple services for one discounted monthly price. There are three Apple One tiers: Individual, Family, and Premier.



Over the last month, the highest-end ‌Apple One‌ Premier plan has gained two additional perks.

Here is what Apple One Premier already included, for $37.95 per month:

Apple Music

Apple TV+

Apple Arcade

Apple News+

Apple Fitness+

iCloud+ with 2TB of storage

Here are the two new perks, at no extra cost:

Apple Invites

Apple News+ Food

Last month, Apple released a new Invites app that allows iCloud+ subscribers to create invitations for any occasion, such as birthdays, dinner parties, graduations, baby showers, and more. The app is available on the App Store for the iPhone.



Anyone can RSVP to an invite from the Apple Invites app, even if they do not have an Apple Account or an Apple device, but creating an invitation requires an iCloud+ subscription. And since iCloud+ is included with all Apple One plans, including the Premier plan, this is a new perk to take advantage of at no additional cost.

The second new perk is Apple News+ Food.

The upcoming iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 updates add a new Food section to the Apple News app on the iPhone and iPad. This section will provide Apple News+ subscribers with tens of thousands of recipes and other food-related content from well-known food-related publishers, including Allrecipes, Bon Appétit, Food & Wine, Good Food, and Serious Eats.



Here is how Apple describes the new Food section:

With the new Food feature, users will be able to find stories curated by Apple News editors, as well as browse, search, and filter tens of thousands of recipes in the Recipe Catalog — with new recipes added every day. The beautifully designed recipe format makes it easy to review ingredients and directions, and a new cook mode takes step-by-step instructions to the full screen. Users can also save their favorite recipes for later and access them offline.

iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 are currently in beta. The updates will be released to the general public in April, according to Apple.

Apple News+ is available in the United States, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It is included in the Apple One Premier plan only, so the new Food section will be another perk that comes exclusively with that tier.