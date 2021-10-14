New MacBook Pro Features Breakdown: Everything Rumors Say We Can Expect

With Apple's redesigned MacBook Pro believed to be just days away from being announced at Apple's "Unleashed" event, we have compiled all of the coherent rumors from our news coverage to build a full picture of the features and upgrades coming to the company's highly-anticipated new laptops.



It is worth noting that the rumors below are aggregated from our coverage from a wide range of sources, including leakers, analysts, and publications. The reliability of each source varies, so some of the rumored features may need to be taken with a pinch of salt.

That being said, this year's MacBook Pro rumors have been very consistent, with sources including Ming-Chi Kuo, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, and "Dylandkt," as well as MacRumors' own findings, presenting a very similar picture of the new machines.



The overall view of the redesigned MacBook Pro rumors gives a good idea of many of the upcoming upgrades and what users can largely expect from the new machines when they are officially revealed. Apple's "Unleashed" special event takes place on Monday, October 18, where the new MacBook Pro models are widely expected to be announced. For more detailed information about the redesigned MacBook Pro models, see our comprehensive "Everything We Know" guide.