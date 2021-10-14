New MacBook Pro Features Breakdown: Everything Rumors Say We Can Expect
With Apple's redesigned MacBook Pro believed to be just days away from being announced at Apple's "Unleashed" event, we have compiled all of the coherent rumors from our news coverage to build a full picture of the features and upgrades coming to the company's highly-anticipated new laptops.
It is worth noting that the rumors below are aggregated from our coverage from a wide range of sources, including leakers, analysts, and publications. The reliability of each source varies, so some of the rumored features may need to be taken with a pinch of salt.
That being said, this year's MacBook Pro rumors have been very consistent, with sources including Ming-Chi Kuo, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, and "Dylandkt," as well as MacRumors' own findings, presenting a very similar picture of the new machines.
- 14-inch and 16-inch models with the same performance across both machines.
- Slimmer bezels and no MacBook Pro logo below the display.
- Mini-LED displays with ProMotion and resolutions of 3024 x 1964 and 3456 x 2234, resulting in higher contrast and brightness, as well as smoother on-screen motion.
- 1080p webcam for improved video calls, up from 720p on the current models.
- Flatter design, more akin to the design of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.
- Six ports, including two Thunderbolt ports and a MagSafe charging port on the left side of the machine, and an HDMI port, a Thunderbolt port, and SD-card reader on the right side of the machine. This means that there are three Thunderbolt ports expected, one less than on current high-end MacBook Pros.
- No OLED Touch Bar, with full-size physical function keys instead.
- "M1X" chip with a 10-core CPU that features eight high-performance cores and two energy-efficient cores, along with 16-core and 32-core GPU options, and support for up to 64GB of RAM.
- Improved thermal design for the 14-inch model, mirroring the improvements that came to the 16-inch model in 2019, including a larger heat pipe and heat sink, as well as added thermal pads.
- High-Power Mode to optionally boost performance when not connected to power.
- 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage as standard with the base configurations.
- Larger battery for the 14-inch model and a slightly smaller battery for the 16-inch model.
- MagSafe charging like older MacBook Pro models, now featuring faster charging speeds and a redesigned power brick.
The overall view of the redesigned MacBook Pro rumors gives a good idea of many of the upcoming upgrades and what users can largely expect from the new machines when they are officially revealed. Apple's "Unleashed" special event takes place on Monday, October 18, where the new MacBook Pro models are widely expected to be announced. For more detailed information about the redesigned MacBook Pro models, see our comprehensive "Everything We Know" guide.
Top Stories
Apple today announced the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Max, all-new models that boast improved cameras, and specifically, a dramatic new Night Mode photo feature.
Last year, Google introduced its impressive Night Sight camera mode, a software-based feature that allows users to take detailed pictures in dark environments using Google Pixel smartphones. Apple's new Night...
We've seen a lot of teasers about the Beats Studio Buds over the past month since they first showed up in Apple's beta software updates, and today they're finally official. The Beats Studio Buds are available to order today in red, white, and black ahead of a June 24 ship date, and they're priced at $149.99.
The Studio Buds are the first Beats-branded earbuds to truly compete with AirPods...
As is tradition, Apple executives Craig Federighi and Greg Joswiak joined Daring Fireball's John Gruber in an episode of The Talk Show to discuss several announcements that Apple made over this weeks WWDC, including iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and a large focus around privacy.
Federighi kicks off the conversation discussing the common architecture, now thanks to Apple silicon, across all of...
Serif today announced across-the-board updates for its popular suite of Affinity creative apps, including Affinity Photo, Affinity Designer, and the Apple award-winning Affinity Publisher for Mac, all of which were among the first professional creative suites to be optimized for Apple's new M1 chip.
"After another year which saw record numbers of people switching to Affinity, it's exciting to...
Tuesday August 10, 2021 11:36 pm PDT by Sami Fathi
Apple this week dropped its long-standing lawsuit against Corellium, the security research company that provides security researchers with a replica of the iOS operating system, allowing them to locate possible security exploits within Apple's mobile operating system, The Washington Post reports.
Apple filed a lawsuit against Corellium in 2019, claiming the security company was infringing...
The iPhone 13 will feature low earth orbit (LEO) satellite communication connectivity to allow users to make calls and send messages in areas without 4G or 5G coverage, according to the reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
In a note to investors, seen by MacRumors, Kuo explained that the iPhone 13 lineup will feature hardware that is able to connect to LEO satellites. If enabled with the relevant...
YouTube is planning to stop supporting its YouTube app on the third-generation Apple TV models, where YouTube has long been available as a channel option.
A 9to5Mac reader received a message about the upcoming app discontinuation, which is set to take place in March.Starting early March, the YouTube app will no longer be available on Apple TV (3rd generation). You can still watch YouTube on...
Apple today released an all new Apple TV Remote app for the iPhone, which is used to control the fourth-generation Apple TV along with older Apple TV models. Announced at WWDC, the new Remote app has been available for developers since June and was released to the public this afternoon.
The new Remote app, which connects to an Apple TV via Bluetooth, mimics the exact layout of the physical...
Apple is working on updated icons for the macOS versions of its iWork apps, according to images discovered by MacRumors. The new icons are included in the framework of macOS 12 Monterey beta 5 that handles the display of collaboration links in apps such as iMessage.
Pages, Numbers, and Keynote icons found in macOS Monterey The images of the new macOS iWork icons for Pages, Numbers, and...
Apple recently dropped the $19.99 fee for OS X Lion and Mountain Lion, making the older Mac updates free to download, reports Macworld.
Apple has kept OS X 10.7 Lion and OS X 10.8 Mountain Lion available for customers who have machines limited to the older software, but until recently, Apple was charging $19.99 to get download codes for the updates.
As of last week, these updates no...
Top Rated Comments
All that cooling capacity for a miserly chip would be wasted unless there is a new mode we don’t know of.
If Apple Ramos up the watts on these chips the performance may be shockingly high.