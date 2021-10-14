New MacBook Pro Features Breakdown: Everything Rumors Say We Can Expect

by

With Apple's redesigned MacBook Pro believed to be just days away from being announced at Apple's "Unleashed" event, we have compiled all of the coherent rumors from our news coverage to build a full picture of the features and upgrades coming to the company's highly-anticipated new laptops.

M1X MBP Feature
It is worth noting that the rumors below are aggregated from our coverage from a wide range of sources, including leakers, analysts, and publications. The reliability of each source varies, so some of the rumored features may need to be taken with a pinch of salt.

That being said, this year's MacBook Pro rumors have been very consistent, with sources including Ming-Chi Kuo, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, and "Dylandkt," as well as MacRumors' own findings, presenting a very similar picture of the new machines.

The overall view of the redesigned MacBook Pro rumors gives a good idea of many of the upcoming upgrades and what users can largely expect from the new machines when they are officially revealed. Apple's "Unleashed" special event takes place on Monday, October 18, where the new MacBook Pro models are widely expected to be announced. For more detailed information about the redesigned MacBook Pro models, see our comprehensive "Everything We Know" guide.

not listening to rumors anymore. All it is just pundits from people who like to improve their career on false bs like Jon p
You’re on the wrong website buddy
While I like mag safe charging from way back. I did like be able to use whatever side of the computer I wanted to charge via usb c
They should up the minimum storage to 1TB on MacBook Pros. 256GB was criminal when I bought mine in 2015 with limited funds. 512GB is a great improvement, but should be more for the price. (I bought my Mac Mini with 1TB. It’s the best value Mac in the line-up and I have zero complaints.)
I’m hoping for a MagSafe/USB-C combo port. Having both available would accomplish the same thing I suppose, but combining them would be really cool.



Can't wait!
I think you are missing the ‘unleashed’ feature: turbo mode or whatever they call it.

All that cooling capacity for a miserly chip would be wasted unless there is a new mode we don’t know of.

If Apple Ramos up the watts on these chips the performance may be shockingly high.
