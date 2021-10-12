MacBook Pro Models Said to Start at 16GB RAM and 512GB Storage, Feature Upgraded 1080p Webcams and New Charging Brick
With the MacBook-centric Apple event now set for Monday, October 18, leakers are beginning to share a few new details that we haven't previously heard about the machines.
According to Dylandkt, the base 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will feature 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage space, which is in line with the current high-end 13 and 16-inch MacBook Pro options.
As he has said previously, the new MacBook Pro models are also expected to feature an upgraded 1080p webcam, and the M1X chip will have the same configuration in both sizes with 10-core CPU.
Dylandkt claims Apple will provide a new charging brick, which is not a surprise since the upcoming machines are rumored to feature a new MagSafe charging port, which would necessitate new charging hardware.
The MacBook Pro models will feature mini-LED displays and smaller bezels with no bottom logo, which we have heard before, and pricing is expected to be similar between the two different sizes. The pricing gap between the 14 and 16-inch options will be "much more narrow" than the current 13 and 16-inch high-end MacBook Pro options.
Display analyst Ross Young earlier today said that the new MacBook Pro models could feature a 120Hz refresh rate for the mini-LED displays, and Dylandkt claims that 120Hz was "being tested on a Mac prototype" earlier in the year, but that he has "no clue when it's coming."
Full details on the new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will be announced next Monday, and until then, we have a roundup of all of the rumors we've heard so far available in our MacBook Pro guide.
Top Stories
The upcoming 14-inch MacBook Pro is set to be more expensive than the current 13-inch MacBook Pro and both the 14 and 16-inch models will offer the same performance, according to the leaker known as "Dylandkt."
The leaker shared the information on Twitter, explaining that both of the upcoming MacBook Pro models, expected to come in 14 and 16-inch sizes, will feature the same performance due...
With no sign of redesigned MacBook Pro models at this year's WWDC, when can customers expect the much-anticipated new models to launch?
A number of reports, including investor notes from Morgan Stanley and Wedbush analysts, claimed that new MacBook Pro models would be coming during this year's WWDC. This did not happen, much to the disappointment of MacBook Pro fans, who have been...
Apple supplier Global Lighting Technologies will begin shipments of keyboard-related components for next-generation MacBook Pro models in the third quarter of 2021, according to DigiTimes, which cited industry sources.
The industry sources indicated that Apple is likely to release new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with mini-LED displays in the second half of 2021, followed by more...
Apple's mini-LED suppliers for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro have entered the supply chain for its redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, which are on schedule to be unveiled in September, according to a new paywalled DigiTimes report. Zhen Ding Technology and Tripod Technology have both entered the supply chain for Apple's upcoming mini LED-backlit MacBook series, and will be ramping up ...
Wednesday September 15, 2021 2:32 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple held its "California Streaming" event yesterday to unveil new iPads, the iPhone 13 lineup, and the Apple Watch Series 7, but we're not yet done with new products for the year.
We're expecting a second fall event to be held in either October or November, and this event will likely focus on Macs. Below, we've highlighted the products that are still rumored to be launching before the end...
Apple plans to unveil new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with Mini-LED-backlit displays in the second half of this year, according to industry sources cited by Taiwanese supply chain publication DigiTimes. The report claims that Radiant Opto-Electronics will be the exclusive supplier of the Mini-LED backlight units, while Quanta Computer is said to be tasked with final assembly of the...
New MacBook Pro models are coming at WWDC, according to leaker Jon Prosser who has a mixed track record when it comes to predicting Apple's plans.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Prosser provided no additional information, but there are new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models in the works. The new MacBook Pros will feature the most radical redesign to the MacBook Pro ...
While leaker Jon Prosser claimed that a new MacBook Pro was coming at WWDC, Apple's keynote did not include any new hardware announcements. Instead, it is looking increasingly likely that redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models powered by a faster iteration of the M1 chip will be released in the third or fourth quarter of the year.
A paywalled preview of a DigiTimes report today...
Apple's upcoming redesigned MacBook Pro models are set to get a significantly improved webcam, in what could be a meaningful upgrade for users who rely on video calls, according to recent reports.
According to the leaker known as "Dylandkt," the MacBook Pro will feature a 1080p Full HD webcam for the first time, bringing a major image quality improvement.
Currently, the MacBook Pro and...
Apple's MacBook Pro and MacBook Air lineup is seeing all-time low discounts across the board today, including the 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro, 2020 13-inch MacBook Air, and 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
13-Inch M1...
Top Rated Comments
I remember those days were I bought the base 15” 2010 and fully maxed it out with 3rd party components for around $2000, while Apple was charging over $3000+ for the same specs.