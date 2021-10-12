MacBook Pro Models Said to Start at 16GB RAM and 512GB Storage, Feature Upgraded 1080p Webcams and New Charging Brick

With the MacBook-centric Apple event now set for Monday, October 18, leakers are beginning to share a few new details that we haven't previously heard about the machines.



According to Dylandkt, the base 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will feature 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage space, which is in line with the current high-end 13 and 16-inch MacBook Pro options.

As he has said previously, the new MacBook Pro models are also expected to feature an upgraded 1080p webcam, and the M1X chip will have the same configuration in both sizes with 10-core CPU.

Dylandkt claims Apple will provide a new charging brick, which is not a surprise since the upcoming machines are rumored to feature a new MagSafe charging port, which would necessitate new charging hardware.

The MacBook Pro models will feature mini-LED displays and smaller bezels with no bottom logo, which we have heard before, and pricing is expected to be similar between the two different sizes. The pricing gap between the 14 and 16-inch options will be "much more narrow" than the current 13 and 16-inch high-end MacBook Pro options.

Display analyst Ross Young earlier today said that the new MacBook Pro models could feature a 120Hz refresh rate for the mini-LED displays, and Dylandkt claims that 120Hz was "being tested on a Mac prototype" earlier in the year, but that he has "no clue when it's coming."

Full details on the new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will be announced next Monday, and until then, we have a roundup of all of the rumors we've heard so far available in our MacBook Pro guide.