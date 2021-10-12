MacBook Pro Models Said to Start at 16GB RAM and 512GB Storage, Feature Upgraded 1080p Webcams and New Charging Brick

With the MacBook-centric Apple event now set for Monday, October 18, leakers are beginning to share a few new details that we haven't previously heard about the machines.

M1X MBP Feature
According to Dylandkt, the base 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will feature 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage space, which is in line with the current high-end 13 and 16-inch MacBook Pro options.

As he has said previously, the new MacBook Pro models are also expected to feature an upgraded 1080p webcam, and the M1X chip will have the same configuration in both sizes with 10-core CPU.

Dylandkt claims Apple will provide a new charging brick, which is not a surprise since the upcoming machines are rumored to feature a new MagSafe charging port, which would necessitate new charging hardware.


The MacBook Pro models will feature mini-LED displays and smaller bezels with no bottom logo, which we have heard before, and pricing is expected to be similar between the two different sizes. The pricing gap between the 14 and 16-inch options will be "much more narrow" than the current 13 and 16-inch high-end MacBook Pro options.

Display analyst Ross Young earlier today said that the new MacBook Pro models could feature a 120Hz refresh rate for the mini-LED displays, and Dylandkt claims that 120Hz was "being tested on a Mac prototype" earlier in the year, but that he has "no clue when it's coming."

Full details on the new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will be announced next Monday, and until then, we have a roundup of all of the rumors we've heard so far available in our MacBook Pro guide.

Top Rated Comments

UBS28 Avatar
UBS28
1 hour ago at 12:46 pm
Why 16 GB RAM? Macrumors says 8GB of RAM is all you need.
Score: 20 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ooans Avatar
ooans
1 hour ago at 12:46 pm
Waiting with horror to see how much it will cost to upgrade to 32gb and 1TB/2TB SSD!
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macsplusmacs Avatar
macsplusmacs
1 hour ago at 12:45 pm
Ethernet on Brick
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
caliguy Avatar
caliguy
58 minutes ago at 12:47 pm
SD and HDMI, please. I hate my dongle.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Nicky G Avatar
Nicky G
43 minutes ago at 01:02 pm

No thank you ... keep those in the museum
HDMI and SD cards are not in the museum, they have evolved dramatically in the years they've been on the market. HDMI bandwidth is humongous in the current specs, and SD cards are way faster and significantly larger. Both are absolutely standards when it comes to video and removable storage. I really hope to have those back.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
UBS28 Avatar
UBS28
58 minutes ago at 12:48 pm

Waiting with horror to see how much it will cost to upgrade to 32gb and 1TB/2TB SSD!
The good ol Apple tax. That is why they make Mac’s not user replaceable anymore.

I remember those days were I bought the base 15” 2010 and fully maxed it out with 3rd party components for around $2000, while Apple was charging over $3000+ for the same specs.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
