New MacBook Pro Could Have a Notch, Says Sketchy Last-Minute Rumor

by

Apple's redesigned MacBook Pro models could feature a notch containing the webcam, according to a sketchy last-minute rumor that is circulating online.

MacBook Pro Notch FeatureMacRumors' render of a next-generation MacBook Pro with a notch.

The rumor appears to have originated from a Weibo user in China, who stipulates that the redesigned MacBook Pro will feature a notch. It apparently has a size "similar to iPhone 12." The Twitter user known as "DuanRui," who often shares information about Apple's plans from Weibo, suggested that the rumor could simply be a joke. That being said, a Reddit user with no track-record, who professes to have spoken with supply chain sources, has now made the same claim.

The Reddit post says that the new MacBook Pro will feature a standard-sized notch rather than the smaller one from the iPhone 13 lineup. Instead of containing a Face ID TrueDepth camera like on the iPhone, the MacBook Pro's notch apparently houses a 1080p webcam, a True Tone sensor, and a microphone.

Even with a notch out of the top of the display, Apple is said to have been unable to give the MacBook Pro four borders with equal width. This notch design is also apparently set to come to 2022's redesigned MacBook Air.

Although the claim may seem laughable at first, the Redditor highlighted MacRumors' finding that the new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros will feature resolutions of 3024 by 1964 and 3456 by 2234. When subtracting 74 pixels from the height of both, the 3024 by 1890 and 3456 by 2160 is equivalent to an aspect ratio of 16:10. All of Apple's current MacBooks feature an aspect ratio of 16:10, so with the allowance of 74 pixels in height for a notch, this point does seem to be plausible.

iphone11truedepthcameraThe iPhone 11's TrueDepth camera array, known colloquially as the "notch."

Huge questions remain around how macOS would handle a notch, since it would clearly eat into the Menu Bar, and it seems baffling that Apple would give the MacBook Pro a notch while withholding Face ID and equally sized bezels.

Another rumor mentioned in the Reddit post and on Weibo claims that the entire keyboard area of the new MacBook Pros is black, rather than just the keys, in what is "probably the biggest visual change on the keyboard since the Unibody redesigns over a decade ago." There is also the not-unreasonable assertion that the MacBook Pros will be getting thicker and feature larger fans.

This is a rumor from unproven sources, but it is worth noting that the Apple rumor-mill has been blindsided before, such as with the last-minute claim that the Apple Watch Series 7 would feature the same rounded design of the Apple Watch Series 6, which was derided by observers online but ultimately turned out to be true.

The notch has become something of a brand icon for Apple, making recent-generation iPhones highly recognizable. The design feature has criticized for being inelegant by some users, and if it turns out to be correct, the notch coming to the MacBook Pro would likely be a source of derision for a device that has otherwise been highly anticipated.

The new MacBook Pro models are widely expected to be announced on Monday, 18 October at Apple's "Unleashed" event.

Related Roundups: MacBook Pro 13", MacBook Pro 16"
Buyer's Guide: 13" MacBook Pro (Don't Buy), 16" MacBook Pro (Don't Buy)
Related Forum: MacBook Pro

Top Rated Comments

DHagan4755 Avatar
DHagan4755
37 minutes ago at 08:09 am
I call B.S. on that rumor. There won't be a notch.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Oohara Avatar
Oohara
33 minutes ago at 08:12 am
Apple bringing the excitement up a notch.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Moka Akashiya Avatar
Moka Akashiya
36 minutes ago at 08:09 am
I'm dying after reading title ahaha
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hovscorpion12 Avatar
hovscorpion12
35 minutes ago at 08:10 am
If it means 98% bezzeles and full screen immerse experience. I'd go for it. At least it'll be easy to buy since 99% of people will hate it.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Return Zero Avatar
Return Zero
34 minutes ago at 08:11 am
IF true, good and bad news.

Bad: there would be a notch.

Good: bezel would be thin enough to require it.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
anthonymoody Avatar
anthonymoody
34 minutes ago at 08:11 am
The 74 pixel, 16:10 thing is awfully convenient.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

iphone 11 night mode photos

Apple Reveals New Night Mode Photo Feature Exclusive to iPhone 11 Series

Tuesday September 10, 2019 12:23 pm PDT by
Apple today announced the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Max, all-new models that boast improved cameras, and specifically, a dramatic new Night Mode photo feature. Last year, Google introduced its impressive Night Sight camera mode, a software-based feature that allows users to take detailed pictures in dark environments using Google Pixel smartphones. Apple's new Night...
Read Full Article47 comments
maxresdefault

Craig Federighi and Greg Joswiak Discuss iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, Privacy, Shortcuts on Mac, and More

Saturday June 12, 2021 6:12 am PDT by
As is tradition, Apple executives Craig Federighi and Greg Joswiak joined Daring Fireball's John Gruber in an episode of The Talk Show to discuss several announcements that Apple made over this weeks WWDC, including iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and a large focus around privacy. Federighi kicks off the conversation discussing the common architecture, now thanks to Apple silicon, across all of...
Read Full Article113 comments
affinity designer contour tool

Serif Updates Affinity Photo, Designer, and Publisher With New Tools and Functions

Thursday February 4, 2021 1:58 am PST by
Serif today announced across-the-board updates for its popular suite of Affinity creative apps, including Affinity Photo, Affinity Designer, and the Apple award-winning Affinity Publisher for Mac, all of which were among the first professional creative suites to be optimized for Apple's new M1 chip. "After another year which saw record numbers of people switching to Affinity, it's exciting to...
Read Full Article86 comments
studio buds family

Beats Studio Buds Debuting Today With Active Noise Cancellation, Stemless Design, and More for $150

Monday June 14, 2021 8:00 am PDT by
We've seen a lot of teasers about the Beats Studio Buds over the past month since they first showed up in Apple's beta software updates, and today they're finally official. The Beats Studio Buds are available to order today in red, white, and black ahead of a June 24 ship date, and they're priced at $149.99. The Studio Buds are the first Beats-branded earbuds to truly compete with AirPods...
Read Full Article198 comments
iPhone 13 Dummy Thumbnail 2

Kuo: iPhone 13 to Feature LEO Satellite Communications to Make Calls and Texts Without Cellular Coverage

Sunday August 29, 2021 7:39 am PDT by
The iPhone 13 will feature low earth orbit (LEO) satellite communication connectivity to allow users to make calls and send messages in areas without 4G or 5G coverage, according to the reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a note to investors, seen by MacRumors, Kuo explained that the iPhone 13 lineup will feature hardware that is able to connect to LEO satellites. If enabled with the relevant...
Read Full Article299 comments
homepod feature blue2

Looking to Grab a HomePod Before They're Gone? These Retailers Still Have Stock

Monday March 15, 2021 6:54 am PDT by
Apple last week discontinued the original HomePod, marking just over three years on the market for the full-size smart speaker. If you're looking to purchase the larger HomePod before it's completely gone, there are still some options online today. The biggest retailer with remaining stock on the HomePod is Apple itself, which has the White HomePod for $299.00 on its website. Space Gray is...
Read Full Article211 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Releases Redesigned 'Apple TV Remote' App for iPhone

Monday August 1, 2016 11:59 am PDT by
Apple today released an all new Apple TV Remote app for the iPhone, which is used to control the fourth-generation Apple TV along with older Apple TV models. Announced at WWDC, the new Remote app has been available for developers since June and was released to the public this afternoon. The new Remote app, which connects to an Apple TV via Bluetooth, mimics the exact layout of the physical...
Read Full Article143 comments
youtube apple tv

YouTube Discontinuing 3rd-Generation Apple TV App, AirPlay Still Available

Wednesday February 3, 2021 3:09 pm PST by
YouTube is planning to stop supporting its YouTube app on the third-generation Apple TV models, where YouTube has long been available as a channel option. A 9to5Mac reader received a message about the upcoming app discontinuation, which is set to take place in March.Starting early March, the YouTube app will no longer be available on Apple TV (3rd generation). You can still watch YouTube on...
Read Full Article95 comments
iwork macos monterey icons

macOS 12 Monterey Beta 5 Reveals Updated iWork Icons

Thursday August 12, 2021 12:00 pm PDT by
Apple is working on updated icons for the macOS versions of its iWork apps, according to images discovered by MacRumors. The new icons are included in the framework of macOS 12 Monterey beta 5 that handles the display of collaboration links in apps such as iMessage. Pages, Numbers, and Keynote icons found in macOS Monterey The images of the new macOS iWork icons for Pages, Numbers, and...
Read Full Article74 comments
corellium

Apple and Corellium Agree on Settlement to Bring Lawsuit to an End

Tuesday August 10, 2021 11:36 pm PDT by
Apple this week dropped its long-standing lawsuit against Corellium, the security research company that provides security researchers with a replica of the iOS operating system, allowing them to locate possible security exploits within Apple's mobile operating system, The Washington Post reports. Apple filed a lawsuit against Corellium in 2019, claiming the security company was infringing...
Read Full Article30 comments