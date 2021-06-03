Next-Generation 16-Inch MacBook Pro Seemingly Filed in Regulatory Database Ahead of WWDC

by

Apple is widely rumored to be planning new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, each with a mini-LED display and an improved iteration of the M1 chip. The notebooks are expected to feature a new design with a flatter top and bottom and more ports, including the return of an HDMI port, SD card slot, and a magnetic power cable. Rumors also suggest the Touch Bar will be retired in favor of physical Fn keys.

16 inch macbook pro m2 render
Lending further credence to these plans, MacRumors has potentially discovered the next-generation 16-inch MacBook Pro in a Chinese regulatory database. The listing, filed on April 14 by Apple supplier Sunwoda Electronic, is for a battery with an Apple-like model identifier A2527 rated at 8,693 mAh/11.45V. This is similar to the current 16-inch MacBook Pro's battery, which is rated at 8,790 mAh/11.36V, according to iFixit.

sunwoda a2527
Sunwoda Electronic is the same supplier that filed the alleged iPhone 13 battery capacities that were spotted in the same Chinese database earlier this week.

If the filing is accurate, the next 16-inch MacBook Pro would have a slightly lower battery capacity than the existing model, potentially due to the notebook's rumored flatter design. However, any potential impact on battery life would likely be mitigated by the 16-inch MacBook Pro transitioning from Intel processors to more power efficient Apple silicon. In fact, battery life could still end up being longer than the current generation.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman previously reported that the redesigned MacBook Pro models will be unveiled as early as this summer, with leaker Jon Prosser expecting the MacBook Pro announcement to be part of WWDC next week. Some other sources have suggested the new MacBook Pro models will not be announced until the second half of 2021.

WWDC kicks off with Apple's Keynote on Monday, June 7 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time.

