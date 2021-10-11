Apple Releases watchOS 8.0.1 With Fixes for Apple Watch Series 3 Bugs

Apple today released watchOS 8.0.1, a minor update to the watchOS 8 operating system that was first released in September. watchOS 8.0.1 comes three weeks after the launch of watchOS 8.



‌‌watchOS ‌8 can be downloaded for free through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it needs to be placed on a charger, and it needs to be in range of the ‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌.

According to Apple's release notes for the update, ‌watchOS 8‌ fixes a couple of Apple Watch Series 3 bugs that affected software update progress and accessibility settings.



- Software update progress may not be displayed accurately for some Apple Watch Series 3 users

- Accessibility settings may not have been available for some Apple Watch Series 3 users

watchOS 8.0.1 is being released alongside iOS 15.0.2, a bug fix update for ‌iPhone‌ users.