Apple Releases iOS 15.0.2 With Messages Photo Bug Fix and More
Apple today released iOS 15.0.2, the second update to the iOS 15 operating system that was released in September. iOS 15.0.2 comes a week and a half after the launch of iOS 15.0.1, a bug fix update.
The iOS 15.0.1 update can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings > General > Software Update.
According to Apple's release notes, the update fixes an issue that could cause images saved to your Photo Library from Messages to disappear after the associated message or thread is deleted.
iOS 15.0.1 also fixes an issue that could cause the iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe not to connect to Find My, and a bug that could cause AirTags not to appear in the Find My Items tab. There's a fix for a CarPlay bug that could cause CarPlay to fail to open audio apps, and an issue that could cause device restore or updates to fail on iPhone 13 models. when using Finder or iTunes. Apple's full release notes are below:
This update includes bug fixes for your iPhone:
- Photos saved to your library from Messages could be deleted after removing the associated thread or message
- iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe may not connect to Find My
- AirTag might not appear in the Find My Items tab
- CarPlay may fail to open audio apps or disconnect during playback
- Device restore or update may fail when using Finder or iTunes for iPhone 13 models
For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:
https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222
Apple has also released iPadOS 15.0.2 for iPad models, with fixes for the Messages bug, the AirTag bug, and a bug that could cause device restore or update to fail on an iPad mini 6 when using Finder or iTunes.
