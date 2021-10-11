Apple Releases iOS 15.0.2 With Messages Photo Bug Fix, Security Update and More
Apple today released iOS 15.0.2, the second update to the iOS 15 operating system that was released in September. iOS 15.0.2 comes a week and a half after the launch of iOS 15.0.1, a bug fix update.
The iOS 15.0.2 update can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings > General > Software Update.
According to Apple's release notes, the update fixes an issue that could cause images saved to your Photo Library from Messages to disappear after the associated message or thread is deleted.
iOS 15.0.2 also fixes an issue that could cause the iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe not to connect to Find My, and a bug that could cause AirTags not to appear in the Find My Items tab. There's a fix for a CarPlay bug that could cause CarPlay to fail to open audio apps, and an issue that could cause device restore or updates to fail on iPhone 13 models. when using Finder or iTunes. Apple's full release notes are below:
This update includes bug fixes for your iPhone:
- Photos saved to your library from Messages could be deleted after removing the associated thread or message
- iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe may not connect to Find My
- AirTag might not appear in the Find My Items tab
- CarPlay may fail to open audio apps or disconnect during playback
- Device restore or update may fail when using Finder or iTunes for iPhone 13 models
For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:
https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222
Apple has also released iPadOS 15.0.2 for iPad models, with fixes for the Messages bug, the AirTag bug, and a bug that could cause device restore or update to fail on an iPad mini 6 when using Finder or iTunes.
Apple's security support page for the updates says that iOS and iPadOS 15.0.2 address a vulnerability that could allow an application to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges, a bug that Apple says could have been actively exploited.
For that reason, all users should make sure to update to the latest software as soon as possible.
Top Stories
Apple today released iOS 15.0.1, which is the first official update to the iOS 15 operating system that was released in September. iOS 15.0.1 comes two weeks after the launch of iOS 15, and it is a bug fix update.
The iOS 15.0.1 update can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings...
Apple today released iOS 14.8, marking the eighth major update to the iOS operating system that came out in September 2020. iOS 14.8 comes two months after the release of iOS 14.7, an update that introduced MagSafe Battery Pack support.
The iOS 14.8 update can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new...
Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 14.7.1, minor bug fix updates that come just a week after the release of iOS 14.7, software that introduced new Apple Card features and support for the MagSafe Battery Pack.
The iOS and iPadOS 14.7.1 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to...
iOS 15 adoption has reached an estimated 19.3% since the software update was released September 20, according to mobile analytics company Mixpanel.
Mixpanel measures iOS adoption based on visits to websites and apps that use its mobile analytics SDKs, so the data is not official. Apple has yet to share iOS 15 adoption stats, having last reported an 85% adoption rate for iOS 14 back in June.
...
Wednesday September 29, 2021 1:28 pm PDT by Juli Clover
A serious bug in the iOS 15 Messages app can cause some saved photos to be deleted, according to multiple complaints we've heard from MacRumors readers and Twitter users.
If you save a photo from a Messages thread and then go on to delete that thread, the next time an iCloud Backup is performed, the photo will disappear.
Even though the image is saved to your personal iCloud Photo...
Apple today released an iOS 12.5.5 update for older iPhones and iPads that are not able to run the current version of iOS, iOS 15.
The update can be downloaded over-the-air by going to the Settings app, tapping on "General," and selecting the "Software Update" option.
There's no word yet on what's included in the iOS 12.5.5 update, but according to Apple's release notes, it is a security...
Following the release of iOS 15.0.1 on October 1, Apple has stopped signing iOS 15.0, the previously available version of iOS that saw a public release on September 20. With iOS 15.0 no longer being signed, it is not possible to downgrade to that version if you've already updated to iOS 15.0.1.
Apple last week stopped signing iOS 14.8 as well, which means iOS 15.0.1 is the only publicly...
Apple today seeded the second beta of iOS 15.1 to developers, and the update includes a fix for an annoying bug that's been affecting iPhone 13 owners who also have an Apple Watch.
With beta 2, the Unlock with Apple Watch feature that was broken has been fixed, and an authenticated Apple Watch can once again be used to unlock an iPhone 13 model when wearing a mask. Prior to the update,...
Thursday September 30, 2021 4:22 am PDT by Sami Fathi
Adding to the list of issues facing iOS 15 and iPhone 13 users, a new, seemingly widespread bug is causing CarPlay to suddenly crash whenever a user attempts to play music, such as through Apple Music or third-party providers like Spotify. Dozens of posts on Apple Support [1],[2],[3],[4],[5],[6], the MacRumors Forums [1],[2],[3],[4], and Twitter include users complaining that only on their...
Apple today released watchOS 8.0.1, a minor update to the watchOS 8 operating system that was first released in September. watchOS 8.0.1 comes three weeks after the launch of watchOS 8.
watchOS 8 can be downloaded for free through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50...
Top Rated Comments
https://www.macrumors.com/2019/11/21/apple-software-development-changes-report/
I wonder if Apple just trusts developers to test their own code.