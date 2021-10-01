Apple Releases iOS 15.0.1 With Fix for Apple Watch Unlocking Bug on iPhone 13 Models

Apple today released iOS 15.0.1, which is the first official update to the iOS 15 operating system that was released in September. iOS 15.0.1 comes two weeks after the launch of ‌iOS 15‌, and it is a bug fix update.



The iOS 15.0.1 update can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

Today's update likely fixes an Apple Watch bug that has been affecting iPhone 13 users. Many ‌iPhone 13‌ owners have been unable to use the feature that's designed to allow an iPhone to unlock with an authenticated Apple Watch when the user is wearing a mask.



People who have attempted to use this option have run into an error message about a communication issue with the Apple Watch. Apple promised that a fix was in the works shortly after the bug surfaced, and has also fixed the issue in the iOS 15.1 beta.

Today's update also fixes a bug that could cause the Settings app to incorrectly display an alert that storage is full, and it addresses an issue that could cause audio meditations to unexpectedly start a workout on Apple Watch for some Fitness+ subscribers.

This update includes bug fixes for your iPhone.

- Unlock iPhone with Apple Watch may not work on iPhone 13 models

- Settings app may incorrectly display an alert that storage is full

- Audio meditations could unexpectedly start a workout on Apple Watch for some Fitness+ subscribers

Apple has also released a new version of iPadOS 15.0.1, which has the same fixes for the Settings app and audio meditations.

Apple has also said that it is planning a fix for a Core Animation bug preventing some developers from taking full advantage of 120Hz ProMotion displays for their app animations, and that may also be in the update.