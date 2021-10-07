With Pre-Orders Open in Less Than 24 Hours, There's Still a Lot We Don't Know About the Apple Watch Series 7

by

Pre-orders for the new Apple Watch Series 7 open in less than 24 hours. Despite that, Apple has still not shared basic information that customers would logically need ahead of pre-ordering any product, including information as fundamental as pricing.

Apple watch series7 lineup 01 09142021
The ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ has been shrouded in a cloud of mystery ever since its announcement at Apple's event last month. At its announcement, Apple didn't provide any dates for availability for the new watch, simply stating it will be available "later this fall" before announcing Friday, October 8 for pre-orders and Friday, October 15 for availability.

Lineup Pricing

Even after Apple shared Series 7 availability dates, the company continues to withhold basic pricing information from the public about the watch. Apple says the Series 7 starts at $399, which includes the lowest possible configuration of the watch: a 41mm aluminum case with only GPS, no cellular connectivity, and a fluoroelastomer sport band.

No other information, including for Series 7 configurations with cellular functionality, larger case size, or different finishes such as stainless steel, has been made available by Apple. The Series 7 features larger displays and larger case sizes as a result, so it's not clear if beyond the starting price which it shares with the Series 6, Apple has increased the cost of the Series 7.

Apple Watch Studio

Even three days after Series 7 pre-order and availability dates were made public, Apple has not yet updated its Apple Watch Studio, a section on its online store that allows customers to choose different combination options to find their perfect Apple Watch. The Apple Watch Studio lists the Apple Watch Series 6, the Apple Watch Series 3, and the Apple Watch SE, with no Series 7. An update to the Apple Watch Studio would provide customers with information on pricing for their preferred case, size, and band configuration.

Apple didn't respond to our request for comment on whether the Apple Watch Studio will be updated with the Series 7 before pre-orders go live, leaving us to believe it will only go live once pre-orders start tomorrow.

Technical Specifications

Beyond flashy marketing material on its website, Apple has not provided technical specifications for the Series 7. A document intended for retail employee use obtained by MacRumors earlier last month offered us the only known list of technical specifications for the Series 7, including revealing that while it uses an "S7" branded chip, it retains the same CPU as last year's Series 6.

Some customers enjoy looking at the specific technical specifications before they purchase a product, and those customers are sadly out of luck for the ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ at the time.

Compared to Other Apple Watches

As is logical, Apple lets customers compare older models of its products, such as iPhones, iPad, and Macs, against each other, providing a bird-eye view of the technical differences between different generation products. That, however, can't be said for the Series 7, as for the compare page for the Apple Watch, the Series 7 is not listed.

Trade-in Values

Many customers get the latest Apple Watch by trading in their older Apple Watch for a certain amount of value and then paying whatever is leftover. Customers of the Series 6 looking to trade-in their watch for the new Series 7, are, unfortunately, out of luck, as Apple has not provided a trade-in value for the Series 6, nor has it updated the trade-in value of older models.

Conclusion

The lack of information ultimately leaves customers entirely in the dark about how much their preferred ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ configuration will cost and its technical specifications, hours ahead of when Apple hopes customers log on to order its latest and greatest Apple Watch. Pre-orders for the Series 7 open tomorrow at 5:00 a.m. PDT and a full list of when pre-orders go live in different time zones can be found here.

Related Roundup: Apple Watch Series 7
Tag: Apple Watch Series 7
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Buy Now)
Related Forum: Apple Watch

Top Rated Comments

jkev57 Avatar
jkev57
29 minutes ago at 08:24 am
This has to be one of the weirdest, if not THE weirdest, product launch in Apple's history.
Score: 14 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HeavenDynamic Avatar
HeavenDynamic
25 minutes ago at 08:28 am
This is the weirdest launch in a long time. They're basically telling us "order our new product and you'll discover it when it arrives to your home".
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
0xjf Avatar
0xjf
25 minutes ago at 08:27 am
Feels like Apple on the whole has been pretty sloppy lately
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Newjackboy Avatar
Newjackboy
29 minutes ago at 08:24 am
I was shocked this info was not available the day of the announcement last month. The fact that it’s still not available (less than 24 hours before launch) is absolutely insane.

Why did they not just withhold the announcement until the October event ?
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
haruhiko Avatar
haruhiko
24 minutes ago at 08:29 am
I’m not sure how Tim approved this product launch?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Expos of 1969 Avatar
Expos of 1969
27 minutes ago at 08:26 am
A complete absence of orders tomorrow is the way to express your displeasure to Tim.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

YouTube Picture in Picture Feature

YouTube Premium Subscribers Can Now Use iOS Picture-in-Picture: Here's How

Wednesday August 25, 2021 3:55 am PDT by
Google has rolled out picture-in-picture support as an "experimental" feature for YouTube premium subscribers, allowing them to watch video in a small window when the app is closed. If you're a premium YouTube subscriber looking to try out picture-in-picture, follow these steps: Launch a web browser and sign into your YouTube account at YouTube.com. Navigate to www.youtube.com/new. Scroll...
Read Full Article106 comments
iphone 12 colors 2021

iPhone 12 Colors: Deciding on The Right Color

Thursday November 5, 2020 8:35 am PST by
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro arrived in October 2020 in a range of color options, with entirely new hues available on both devices, as well as some popular classics. The 12 and 12 Pro have different color choices, so if you have your heart set on a particular shade, you might not be able to get your preferred model in that color. iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone...
Read Full Article
studio buds family

Beats Studio Buds Debuting Today With Active Noise Cancellation, Stemless Design, and More for $150

Monday June 14, 2021 8:00 am PDT by
We've seen a lot of teasers about the Beats Studio Buds over the past month since they first showed up in Apple's beta software updates, and today they're finally official. The Beats Studio Buds are available to order today in red, white, and black ahead of a June 24 ship date, and they're priced at $149.99. The Studio Buds are the first Beats-branded earbuds to truly compete with AirPods...
Read Full Article198 comments
iOS 15 Beta 6 Safari Address Bar Feature 2

Apple Reverses iOS 15 Safari Changes With New Toggle for Top Address Bar

Tuesday August 17, 2021 10:36 am PDT by
Apple in iOS 15 introduced a new Safari experience that moves the URL bar and tab interface to the bottom of the iPhone, a decision that has been controversial with iPhone users. Safari options in iOS 15 beta 6 Throughout the beta testing period, Apple has been tweaking the design of the Safari browser on the iPhone and in beta 6, there are further refinements. The bottom tab bar has been...
Read Full Article138 comments
maxresdefault

'Being James Bond' Retrospective Will Be Free to Watch Through Apple TV App

Tuesday August 31, 2021 8:25 am PDT by
Update 9/7/21: "Being James Bond" is now available to watch through the Apple TV app. Ahead of the theatrical release of James Bond film "No Time To Die" on October 8 in the United States, a 45-minute retrospective titled "Being James Bond" will be available to watch for free through the Apple TV app, according to Deadline. The story from MGM is said to feature Daniel Craig reflecting ...
Read Full Article45 comments
manduka ekolite yoga mat e1607509759671

Apple Website Highlights Workout Equipment Used in Fitness+ Videos

Monday December 14, 2020 2:34 pm PST by
With the launch of Apple Fitness+, Apple now has a section on its workout for Fitness+ equipment, which offers links to buy the workout items that are used in Fitness+ videos. Many of the Fitness+ workouts are designed to work with no equipment at all, but some do require specific equipment. Cycling workouts, for example, require a cycling bike, while treadmill workouts require a treadmill. ...
Read Full Article38 comments
maxresdefault

Video: 20 Annoyances Apple Fixed in iOS 15 and macOS Monterey

Friday June 18, 2021 11:36 am PDT by
With iOS 15 and macOS Monterey, Apple is adding several quality of life improvements, which are designed to address some of the complaints that people have had with these operating systems for years now. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. In our latest YouTube video, we're highlighting some of our favorite "fix" features that address long-running problems in iOS and...
Read Full Article141 comments
lockdown

'Lockdown' Firewall App That Lets You Block Ads and Trackers in All Apps Expands to Mac

Friday February 14, 2020 12:12 pm PST by
Lockdown, a popular open source firewall app that's designed to let users block any connection to any domain, is now available for Macs in addition to iOS devices. Launched on the iPhone back in July, Lockdown blocks ad tracking services, analytics platforms that monitor device usage, ads, and more across all apps that you use (rather than just Safari like most ad blockers). Lockdown on iOS...
Read Full Article82 comments
Screen Shot 2017 08 01 at 4

Apple Reports 3Q 2017 Results: $8.7B Profit on $45.4B Revenue, 41M iPhones, iPad Sales Up 28% Over Last Quarter

Tuesday August 1, 2017 1:38 pm PDT by
Apple today announced financial results for the third fiscal quarter of 2017, which corresponds to the second calendar quarter of the year. For the quarter, Apple posted revenue of $45.4 billion and net quarterly profit of $8.7 billion, or $1.67 per diluted share, compared to revenue of $42.4 billion and net quarterly profit of $7.8 billion, or $1.42 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter. ...
Read Full Article126 comments
maxresdefault

Original Apple Pencil vs. Apple Pencil 2

Friday November 16, 2018 1:21 pm PST by
Alongside the new 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, Apple introduced a second-generation Apple Pencil, which is designed to work exclusively with its latest tablets. In our latest YouTube video, we took a look at the new Apple Pencil 2 and compared it to the original Apple Pencil to highlight all of the improvements that Apple made with the second iteration of its iPad stylus. Subscribe to ...
Read Full Article236 comments