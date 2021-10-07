iPhone 14 Unlikely to Rely on Hole-Punch Design Entirely and May Keep Notch, No Under-Screen Touch ID, Leaker Claims

by

The iPhone 14 won't rely entirely on a hole-punch cutout to house the TrueDepth camera system, possibly meaning Apple may retain the notch alongside a hole-punch design, according to a new rumor from Weibo.

iPhone 14 Mock Roundup 2
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has reported that for at least the high-end 2022 iPhone models, Apple will use a hole-punch design, similar to those of some flagship Android smartphones. Following Kuo's report, Apple leaker Jon Prosser shared renders of what he claims to be the design of the ‌iPhone 14‌.

Even if the ‌iPhone 14‌ introduces a hole-punch design, it will be hard for Apple to abandon the notch altogether, according to a now-deleted post on Weibo from @PandaIsBald. The account, which accurately predicted that the ninth-generation iPad would be announced at the September Apple event, claimed that it is "unlikely" that Apple will replace the notch entirely with a hole-punch cutout, and instead, the ‌iPhone 14‌ may continue to feature a notch but with a smaller footprint.

With the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, Apple did make the notch smaller in width but slightly taller. Apple did this by shrinking the component sizes of the TrueDepth camera system and reengineering the internals. Apple this year also moved the earpiece to the top of the bezel, freeing up space in the notch.

Reporting on a hole-punch design for next year, Apple analyst ‌Ming-Chi Kuo‌ did not provide details on how Apple will house Face ID on the high-end ‌iPhone 14‌ models if it uses a hole-punch design.

Today's rumor from Weibo claims that Touch ID will not be making an appearance under the display next year, meaning Face ID may continue to be the only biometric authentication option available to ‌iPhone 14‌ users.

Related Roundup: iPhone 14

Top Rated Comments

LarrySW Avatar
LarrySW
10 minutes ago at 04:05 am
I still wonder how many of the notch "haters" actually use a notched iPhone. I hardly ever notice or care about the thing in day to day use.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dantracht Avatar
dantracht
14 minutes ago at 04:02 am
Gonna be a long year.....
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JoshuaBru Avatar
JoshuaBru
26 minutes ago at 03:50 am
Apple clearly has a warehouse full of notch modules and they intend to use every single one of them
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
EM2013 Avatar
EM2013
21 minutes ago at 03:55 am
Touch ID is starting to look like Dr. Dre’s Detox album. Never seeing the light of day.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
businessnumbersmoneypeopl Avatar
businessnumbersmoneypeopl
18 minutes ago at 03:58 am
A notch and a hole punch – best of both worlds! :D Why not adding bezels as well?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MrGimper Avatar
MrGimper
16 minutes ago at 04:00 am
The next iphones may or may not have a hole-punch design, they may or may not have a notch, and may or may not have under-screen TouchID...... facts right there :rolleyes: Where would we be without these Analysts
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

YouTube Picture in Picture Feature

YouTube Premium Subscribers Can Now Use iOS Picture-in-Picture: Here's How

Wednesday August 25, 2021 3:55 am PDT by
Google has rolled out picture-in-picture support as an "experimental" feature for YouTube premium subscribers, allowing them to watch video in a small window when the app is closed. If you're a premium YouTube subscriber looking to try out picture-in-picture, follow these steps: Launch a web browser and sign into your YouTube account at YouTube.com. Navigate to www.youtube.com/new. Scroll...
Read Full Article106 comments
iphone 12 colors 2021

iPhone 12 Colors: Deciding on The Right Color

Thursday November 5, 2020 8:35 am PST by
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro arrived in October 2020 in a range of color options, with entirely new hues available on both devices, as well as some popular classics. The 12 and 12 Pro have different color choices, so if you have your heart set on a particular shade, you might not be able to get your preferred model in that color. iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone...
Read Full Article
studio buds family

Beats Studio Buds Debuting Today With Active Noise Cancellation, Stemless Design, and More for $150

Monday June 14, 2021 8:00 am PDT by
We've seen a lot of teasers about the Beats Studio Buds over the past month since they first showed up in Apple's beta software updates, and today they're finally official. The Beats Studio Buds are available to order today in red, white, and black ahead of a June 24 ship date, and they're priced at $149.99. The Studio Buds are the first Beats-branded earbuds to truly compete with AirPods...
Read Full Article198 comments
iOS 15 Beta 6 Safari Address Bar Feature 2

Apple Reverses iOS 15 Safari Changes With New Toggle for Top Address Bar

Tuesday August 17, 2021 10:36 am PDT by
Apple in iOS 15 introduced a new Safari experience that moves the URL bar and tab interface to the bottom of the iPhone, a decision that has been controversial with iPhone users. Safari options in iOS 15 beta 6 Throughout the beta testing period, Apple has been tweaking the design of the Safari browser on the iPhone and in beta 6, there are further refinements. The bottom tab bar has been...
Read Full Article138 comments
maxresdefault

'Being James Bond' Retrospective Will Be Free to Watch Through Apple TV App

Tuesday August 31, 2021 8:25 am PDT by
Update 9/7/21: "Being James Bond" is now available to watch through the Apple TV app. Ahead of the theatrical release of James Bond film "No Time To Die" on October 8 in the United States, a 45-minute retrospective titled "Being James Bond" will be available to watch for free through the Apple TV app, according to Deadline. The story from MGM is said to feature Daniel Craig reflecting ...
Read Full Article45 comments
manduka ekolite yoga mat e1607509759671

Apple Website Highlights Workout Equipment Used in Fitness+ Videos

Monday December 14, 2020 2:34 pm PST by
With the launch of Apple Fitness+, Apple now has a section on its workout for Fitness+ equipment, which offers links to buy the workout items that are used in Fitness+ videos. Many of the Fitness+ workouts are designed to work with no equipment at all, but some do require specific equipment. Cycling workouts, for example, require a cycling bike, while treadmill workouts require a treadmill. ...
Read Full Article38 comments
maxresdefault

Video: 20 Annoyances Apple Fixed in iOS 15 and macOS Monterey

Friday June 18, 2021 11:36 am PDT by
With iOS 15 and macOS Monterey, Apple is adding several quality of life improvements, which are designed to address some of the complaints that people have had with these operating systems for years now. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. In our latest YouTube video, we're highlighting some of our favorite "fix" features that address long-running problems in iOS and...
Read Full Article141 comments
lockdown

'Lockdown' Firewall App That Lets You Block Ads and Trackers in All Apps Expands to Mac

Friday February 14, 2020 12:12 pm PST by
Lockdown, a popular open source firewall app that's designed to let users block any connection to any domain, is now available for Macs in addition to iOS devices. Launched on the iPhone back in July, Lockdown blocks ad tracking services, analytics platforms that monitor device usage, ads, and more across all apps that you use (rather than just Safari like most ad blockers). Lockdown on iOS...
Read Full Article82 comments
Screen Shot 2017 08 01 at 4

Apple Reports 3Q 2017 Results: $8.7B Profit on $45.4B Revenue, 41M iPhones, iPad Sales Up 28% Over Last Quarter

Tuesday August 1, 2017 1:38 pm PDT by
Apple today announced financial results for the third fiscal quarter of 2017, which corresponds to the second calendar quarter of the year. For the quarter, Apple posted revenue of $45.4 billion and net quarterly profit of $8.7 billion, or $1.67 per diluted share, compared to revenue of $42.4 billion and net quarterly profit of $7.8 billion, or $1.42 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter. ...
Read Full Article126 comments
maxresdefault

Original Apple Pencil vs. Apple Pencil 2

Friday November 16, 2018 1:21 pm PST by
Alongside the new 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, Apple introduced a second-generation Apple Pencil, which is designed to work exclusively with its latest tablets. In our latest YouTube video, we took a look at the new Apple Pencil 2 and compared it to the original Apple Pencil to highlight all of the improvements that Apple made with the second iteration of its iPad stylus. Subscribe to ...
Read Full Article236 comments