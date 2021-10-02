Apple Ends iPhone 8 Logic Board Repair Program That Started in 2018

Apple today ended a program that offered customers with possibly defective iPhone 8 models with a free repair for their logic board, which in some cases caused the device to restart and become unresponsive.



The program officially launched in August of 2018 and targeted a "very small percentage" of ‌iPhone‌ 8 devices that may have had a defective logic board. According to Apple, at the time, affected models were sold between September 2017 and March 2018 in China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Macau, New Zealand, and the U.S. The ‌iPhone‌ 8 Plus was not part of the program, and Apple had previously prompted customers to its support website to check if they were eligible for a free repair.

Now, the program has officially ended, and Apple has removed it from its repair program list on its website. The program ran for more than three years, and while it has finished, customers still experiencing issues with their ‌iPhone‌ 8 should still contact Apple support as they may still be willing to help.