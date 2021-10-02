Apple Ends iPhone 8 Logic Board Repair Program That Started in 2018

Apple today ended a program that offered customers with possibly defective iPhone 8 models with a free repair for their logic board, which in some cases caused the device to restart and become unresponsive.
The program officially launched in August of 2018 and targeted a "very small percentage" of iPhone 8 devices that may have had a defective logic board. According to Apple, at the time, affected models were sold between September 2017 and March 2018 in China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Macau, New Zealand, and the U.S. The iPhone 8 Plus was not part of the program, and Apple had previously prompted customers to its support website to check if they were eligible for a free repair.
Now, the program has officially ended, and Apple has removed it from its repair program list on its website. The program ran for more than three years, and while it has finished, customers still experiencing issues with their iPhone 8 should still contact Apple support as they may still be willing to help.
We've seen a lot of teasers about the Beats Studio Buds over the past month since they first showed up in Apple's beta software updates, and today they're finally official. The Beats Studio Buds are available to order today in red, white, and black ahead of a June 24 ship date, and they're priced at $149.99.
The Studio Buds are the first Beats-branded earbuds to truly compete with AirPods...
To commemorate the tenth anniversary of the iPhone, Apple marketing chief Phil Schiller sat down with tech journalist Steven Levy for a wide-ranging interview about the smartphone's past, present, and future.
The report first reflects upon the iPhone's lack of support for third-party apps in its first year. The argument inside Apple was split between whether the iPhone should be a closed...
With the launch of Apple's iPhone 13 lineup believed to be just a few weeks away, we have compiled all of the coherent rumors from our coverage over the past year to build a full picture of the features and upgrades coming to the company's new smartphones.
For clarity, only explicit improvements, upgrades, and new features compared to the iPhone 12 lineup are listed. It is worth noting that...
Friday September 3, 2021 2:19 am PDT by Sami Fathi
YouTube says it has passed 50 million subscribers for its Premium and Music subscriptions, making it the "fastest growing music subscription" service in the world, according to YouTube's global head of music, Lyor Cohen. YouTube says that it has more than 50 million paying subscribers collectively across YouTube Premium and YouTube Music. The Google-owned service says it attributes this...
A normal-looking Lightning cable that can used to steal data like passwords and send it to a hacker has been developed, Vice reports.
The "OMG Cable" compared to Apple's Lightning to USB cable. The "OMG Cable" works exactly like a normal Lightning to USB cable and can log keystrokes from connected Mac keyboards, iPads, and iPhones, and then send this data to a bad actor who could be over a...
Apple today released a new Safari 14.1.2 update that's available for macOS Catalina and macOS Mojave users.
The update likely includes important security fixes, but Apple has yet to outline what these fixes might be.
New Safari updates are normally introduced alongside new macOS updates for the current version of macOS and security updates for older versions of macOS, but the Safari...
Update 9/7/21: "Being James Bond" is now available to watch through the Apple TV app. Ahead of the theatrical release of James Bond film "No Time To Die" on October 8 in the United States, a 45-minute retrospective titled "Being James Bond" will be available to watch for free through the Apple TV app, according to Deadline.
The story from MGM is said to feature Daniel Craig reflecting ...
New MacBook Pro models are expected to arrive later this year with some of the biggest improvements to the product line to date, including some surprising changes, so now is not the best time to buy a new MacBook Pro.
With major upgrades expected to key features such as the chipset, display, Touch Bar, charging, ports, and design, customers eyeing a new MacBook Pro may be better off...
Apple today announced that it will be holding a special event on Tuesday, September 14 at 10:00 a.m. The event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.
As with WWDC and last year's fall events, this new event will be held digitally with no members of the media invited to attend in person. Apple will likely provide pre-taped segments for...
Serif today announced across-the-board updates for its popular suite of Affinity creative apps, including Affinity Photo, Affinity Designer, and the Apple award-winning Affinity Publisher for Mac, all of which were among the first professional creative suites to be optimized for Apple's new M1 chip.
"After another year which saw record numbers of people switching to Affinity, it's exciting to...
Updates for Safari, FaceTime, and many other apps, Universal Control to let a single mouse or trackpad control multiple devices, new Shortcuts app, machine-learning Live Text detection and Visual Lookup, and more.