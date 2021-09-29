iPhone 13 Reportedly Having Production Issues, Leaving Customers to Face Prolonged Delivery Times

by

The newly launched iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro are apparently hitting a snag in production, mainly due to a new wave of health concerns and limited manufacturing capacity for the devices' camera systems in Vietnam, according to a new report from Nikkei Asia.

iPhone 13 Pro Feature Blue
The ‌iPhone 13‌ mini, ‌iPhone 13‌, ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌, and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max all feature sensor-shift optical image stabilization, a feature that was previously exclusive to the iPhone 12 Pro Max, and the feature’s expansion is reportedly the root cause of production difficulties.

According to today's report, the expansion of sensor-shift OIS to all models of the 2021 iPhone lineup has put on a strain on Apple's suppliers as demand for the system is significantly higher, adding to pressure to meet Apple's high-quality standards, raising demand, and the battle against the global health crisis.

This has put suppliers in the position of having to ramp up production without jeopardizing production quality, against the backdrop of severe restrictions due to COVID.

"Assemblers can still produce the new iPhones, but there's a supply gap [in] that the inventories of the camera modules are running low," one of the executives with direct knowledge told Nikkei Asia. "There's nothing we can do but to monitor the situation in Vietnam every day and wait for them to ramp up the output."

Demand for the new ‌iPhone 13‌ and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ has been high, according to early estimates shared by analysts.. This year's ‌iPhone‌ features considerable upgrades compared to the iPhone 12, including a ProMotion display, smaller notch, and more premium camera features.

Nikkie Asia reports that production issues should begin to clear up in mid-October but adds caution that some of Apple's other suppliers, such as Foxconn and Pegatron, could start to see issues in the near future. On the flip side, the ‌iPhone 13‌'s high demand is leading some of Apple's suppliers to prioritize the Cupertino tech giant over other clients.

The situation may improve as soon as around mid-October as production at one of the key iPhone camera module manufacturing facilities in southern Vietnam has gradually resumed in recent days after several months of on-and-off disruption, another executive familiar with the situation told Nikkei.

So far, key iPhone assemblers Foxconn, Pegatron and Luxshare have not yet been significantly affected by the power cuts, Nikkei learned. But still unknown is the scope of a potential chain reaction from production halts at the makers of materials, components, modules and parts.

Apple's suppliers have also had to battle reduced work hours due to new energy restrictions in China, ultimately impacting production.

Related Roundups: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro
Tag: nikkei.com
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 13 (Buy Now), iPhone 13 Pro (Buy Now)
Related Forum: iPhone

Top Rated Comments

ghostface147 Avatar
ghostface147
17 minutes ago at 05:43 am

I didn’t even have to place my order at midnight when pre-orders went live- I placed it at noon on the Friday that pre-orders were available and got it delivered on the 24th

I’m glad I got it last Friday though now that Apple is having production issues…

Looking forward to Apple coming out with the ProRes update for the iPhone 12 Pro!
There is no ProRes coming for the 12 Pro.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
rmoliv Avatar
rmoliv
22 minutes ago at 05:38 am
The never learn do they? It's the same every year!!!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
calzon65 Avatar
calzon65
16 minutes ago at 05:45 am
COVID has shown bare some of the negative side effects of a highly distributed, co-dependent parts manufacturing model, across certain less than dependable countries (not attacking Vietnam mentioned in the story), where one tiny part can hold up an entire production line. Look at the pain the auto industry is experiencing as they shutter entire manufacturing lines because of a few or single critical component. Distributed manufacturing can be a smart strategy, but companies need to rethink the risks.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MathersMahmood Avatar
MathersMahmood
21 minutes ago at 05:39 am
Lies. Its all the customers in Taiwan shopping centre taking them all ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
pdxplm Avatar
pdxplm
19 minutes ago at 05:42 am
Got mine on the 24th and have 0 regrets. Coming from a 7+ this thing is amazing!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mr. Dee Avatar
Mr. Dee
16 minutes ago at 05:45 am
This always happen, by January everything will be normal and anyone who wants one will be able to get one. But based on my visit to the Apple store last Saturday, people are upgrading like crazy.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

beats updater

Apple Officially Retires Beats Updater Utility in Favor of Over-the-Air Firmware Updates

Wednesday September 30, 2020 2:30 am PDT by
Apple has officially retired Beats Updater, the software utility that lets users update the firmware of their Beats Wireless headphones, earphones, and speakers. Beats Updater allows users to plug their Beats product directly into the USB port of their computer to check for firmware updates online, but with Apple's growing tendency to deliver over-the-air updates to wireless products via iOS ...
Read Full Article42 comments
iphone 12 colors 2021

iPhone 12 Colors: Deciding on The Right Color

Thursday November 5, 2020 8:35 am PST by
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro arrived in October 2020 in a range of color options, with entirely new hues available on both devices, as well as some popular classics. The 12 and 12 Pro have different color choices, so if you have your heart set on a particular shade, you might not be able to get your preferred model in that color. iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone...
Read Full Article
original iphone

Phil Schiller Says iPhone Was 'Earth-Shattering' Ten Years Ago and Remains 'Unmatched' Today

Monday January 9, 2017 7:15 am PST by
To commemorate the tenth anniversary of the iPhone, Apple marketing chief Phil Schiller sat down with tech journalist Steven Levy for a wide-ranging interview about the smartphone's past, present, and future. The report first reflects upon the iPhone's lack of support for third-party apps in its first year. The argument inside Apple was split between whether the iPhone should be a closed...
Read Full Article424 comments
iPhone 13 Dummy Thumbnail 2

Kuo: iPhone 13 to Feature LEO Satellite Communications to Make Calls and Texts Without Cellular Coverage

Sunday August 29, 2021 7:39 am PDT by
The iPhone 13 will feature low earth orbit (LEO) satellite communication connectivity to allow users to make calls and send messages in areas without 4G or 5G coverage, according to the reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a note to investors, seen by MacRumors, Kuo explained that the iPhone 13 lineup will feature hardware that is able to connect to LEO satellites. If enabled with the relevant...
Read Full Article296 comments
m1 imac orange

New iMac Tidbits: Headphone Jack on Side, Ethernet Port on Power Adapter, Spatial Audio and WiFi 6 Support, No SD Card Slot

Wednesday April 21, 2021 6:38 am PDT by
Apple yesterday announced a completely redesigned 24-inch iMac with the M1 Apple silicon chip. The new iMac, the first major redesign of the Mac desktop computer since 2012, has several changes compared to the previous generation. In the aftermath of the event, a few new features and tidbits may have slipped under the radar, so we’ve compiled this list of some of the less-talked-about...
Read Full Article391 comments
calculatorapp

iOS 11 Bug: Typing 1+2+3 Quickly in the Calculator App Won't Get You 6

Tuesday October 24, 2017 2:03 pm PDT by
A bug in the built-in Calculator app in iOS 11 is getting some major attention this week, despite the fact that it's been around since iOS 11 was in beta testing. At issue is a calculator animation that causes some symbols to be ignored when calculations are entered in rapid succession. You can try it for yourself: Type 1+2+3 and then the equals sign into the Calculator app quickly. Due to...
Read Full Article346 comments
studio buds family

Beats Studio Buds Debuting Today With Active Noise Cancellation, Stemless Design, and More for $150

Monday June 14, 2021 8:00 am PDT by
We've seen a lot of teasers about the Beats Studio Buds over the past month since they first showed up in Apple's beta software updates, and today they're finally official. The Beats Studio Buds are available to order today in red, white, and black ahead of a June 24 ship date, and they're priced at $149.99. The Studio Buds are the first Beats-branded earbuds to truly compete with AirPods...
Read Full Article198 comments
iPhone 13 Dummy Thumbnail 2

Full iPhone 13 Feature Breakdown: Everything Rumors Say We Can Expect

Tuesday August 31, 2021 7:50 am PDT by
With the launch of Apple's iPhone 13 lineup believed to be just a few weeks away, we have compiled all of the coherent rumors from our coverage over the past year to build a full picture of the features and upgrades coming to the company's new smartphones. For clarity, only explicit improvements, upgrades, and new features compared to the iPhone 12 lineup are listed. It is worth noting that...
Read Full Article97 comments
affinity designer contour tool

Serif Updates Affinity Photo, Designer, and Publisher With New Tools and Functions

Thursday February 4, 2021 1:58 am PST by
Serif today announced across-the-board updates for its popular suite of Affinity creative apps, including Affinity Photo, Affinity Designer, and the Apple award-winning Affinity Publisher for Mac, all of which were among the first professional creative suites to be optimized for Apple's new M1 chip. "After another year which saw record numbers of people switching to Affinity, it's exciting to...
Read Full Article86 comments
YouTube Picture in Picture Feature

YouTube Says iOS Picture-in-Picture Coming to All US Users

Friday June 18, 2021 9:41 am PDT by
After a long wait, YouTube for iOS is officially gaining picture-in-picture support, allowing all users, non-premium and premium subscribers, to close the YouTube app and continue watching their video in a small pop-up window. In a statement to MacRumors, YouTube says that picture-in-picture is currently rolling out to all premium subscribers on iOS and that a larger rollout to all US iOS...
Read Full Article338 comments