Apple Increases Price of Beats Flex Headphones From $50 to $70

Apple today increased the price of its Beats Flex headphones from $49.99 to $69.99, a pricing shift that is likely due to chip shortages and supply chain constraints that have raised the costs of components like the W1 chip.



First released last October, the Beats Flex made headlines at launch because of their low price compared to other Apple headphone options, and they have been a popular purchase option since. The Beats Flex are a followup to the BeatsX, and feature an in-ear design with a wire between the left and right earbuds.

At $20 more expensive, the Beats Flex are still affordable, but are not quite as impressive as before. They come in Black, Flame Blue, Yuzu Yellow, and Smoke Gray, and offer much of the same seamless connectivity functionality available with Apple's more expensive Beats options.

Auto-play/pause is included, and the Beats Flex last for up to 12 hours without needing to be recharged. There's a Fast Fuel charging option that offers 1.5 hours of playback, and they feature Find My integration.

The pricing change of the Beats Flex was first noticed by Twitter user Pedro Henrique and was highlighted by 9to5Mac. The Beats Flex can be purchased from the Apple Store, but Amazon currently has them on sale for as low as $37, so those considering a purchase should buy them on Amazon before prices go up.