Third-Party Apps Can't Take Full Advantage of iPhone 13 Pro 120Hz ProMotion Displays

by

The new iPhone 13 Pro models that launched today are equipped with ProMotion display technology, which allows for adaptive refresh rates ranging from 10Hz all the way to 120Hz, which is ideal for scrolling through content, gaming, and more, because it makes for a smoother viewing experience.

iphone 14 pro 120hz promotion blue
Though there's a 120Hz maximum refresh rate, App Store developers have found that most app animations are limited to 60Hz, which results in an uneven viewing experience for users. As noted by 9to5Mac, ProMotion works at the full 120Hz for scrolling and full-screen transitions, but animations are limited to 60Hz.

So when you're scrolling through your Twitter timeline, for example, you'll see the smooth ProMotion experience, but animations at 60Hz mean other interactions are noticeably less smooth. Apollo developer Christian Selig has already seen complaints from customers.


Selig speculates that Apple added the 60Hz limitation to preserve battery life on the iPhone models because on the iPad Pro models that also support ProMotion technology, there is no limit and all animations run at 120Hz.


Apple's own apps appear to run at up to 120Hz at all times, so there's also a possibility that this is a bug or an issue that Apple plans to address in a future update.

ChristianSelig Avatar
ChristianSelig
45 minutes ago at 01:45 pm
Who is this guy anyway
Joe_ Avatar
Joe_
37 minutes ago at 01:53 pm
$1000 FOR THE CONTACTS APP IN 120HZ… ?


Attachment Image
kalafalas Avatar
kalafalas
46 minutes ago at 01:44 pm
This has GOT to be a bug. There’s no way they would limit it while letting the iPads run free. They must have simply forgot to add the 120fps options for those APIs, or launched the OS before it was fully ready.
MrGimper Avatar
MrGimper
31 minutes ago at 02:00 pm
Got my popcorn ready to read all the posts from people that didn’t get the Pro, justifying their choice with an “issue” no one knew existed at the time of choosing what to order.
MrGimper Avatar
MrGimper
32 minutes ago at 01:58 pm

HAHAHAHA!Apple fanboys here used to tell us that apple waited to add 120hz ''in order to make it properly, better than android devices''....Yeah guess what, another example of lazy engineering by Apple...
You lost dude?
The Game 161 Avatar
The Game 161
30 minutes ago at 02:01 pm
It will be updated to allow it. Scrolling still works to 120hz just the animations
