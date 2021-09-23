iOS 15 Breaks Siri AirPods Pro Controls, Fix Coming in iOS 15.1

A bug in iOS 15 is preventing some AirPods Pro owners from using Siri to control the Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency features, but it appears to be fixed in the iOS 15.1 beta.



As outlined on Reddit, some users who ask ‌Siri‌ to turn off Active Noise Cancellation or activate Transparency Mode on ‌AirPods Pro‌ connected to an iPhone running ‌iOS 15‌ receive a "Sorry, I can't do that" message from ‌Siri‌.

MacRumors can confirm that ‌Siri‌ is unable to be used to activate Transparency Mode or Active Noise Cancellation on ‌AirPods Pro‌ connected to an ‌iPhone‌ running ‌iOS 15‌, but the issue appears to be fixed in iOS 15.1.

According to one Reddit user, the feature is working in iOS 15.1, and we were also able to get ‌Siri‌ AirPods commands to properly work on an ‌iPhone‌ that's running the iOS 15.1 beta Apple released on Tuesday.

iOS 15 seems to have broken Siri’s ability to turn AirPods noise cancellation on/off. Definitely broken for a number of folks, if not everyone.

‌AirPods Pro‌ owners running ‌iOS 15‌ will need to use the ‌AirPods Pro‌ controls available in the Control Center to manage Transparency Mode and Active Noise Cancellation to get around the ‌Siri‌ bug, or they can update to iOS 15.1, which is available as a public beta

There's no word yet on when iOS 15.1 will see a public release, but it will likely be several weeks because we've only received the first round of betas. The update also reintroduces the FaceTime SharePlay feature that was delayed from the initial ‌iOS 15‌ release.