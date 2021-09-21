Apple Seeds First Betas of iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 to Developers

Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming iOS 15.1 update to developers just a day after releasing iOS 15 to the public.



iOS 15.1 can be downloaded through the Apple Developer Center or over the air after the proper profile has been installed on an iPhone or iPad.

There's no word yet on what's included in the update, but there are a number of features in ‌iOS 15‌ that have yet to be released, such as SharePlay, so we could see these introduced in the new software for testing purposes. We'll update this article when we download the beta and find out what's new.