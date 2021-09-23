The first Amazon discount has arrived today for the new 10.2-inch iPad, and you can get the 64GB Wi-Fi model for $299.00, down from $329.00. This price is only available in Space Gray on Amazon.

This sale is technically a pre-order as the new iPad will officially launch tomorrow, September 24. You can place your order today, however, to get the $30 off sale price and the iPad will ship when Amazon receives stock tomorrow.

The 2021 iPad features an A13 Bionic chip with up to 20 percent faster performance than the previous generation, a True Tone display, an upgraded 12-megapixel ultra-wide front camera, and more. Prior to Amazon's sale, Walmart first introduced this $299.00 price tag and it's still available there as well.

